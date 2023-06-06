It's that time of year again: High school graduation season has arrived on the Central Coast.
While some area schools have already held their commencement ceremonies, including Santa Ynez and Valley Christian Academy, the majority of high schools will celebrate their grads over the coming days.
Six Santa Maria high schools will hold their ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.
Delta High School's graduation is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Righetti High School. Orcutt Academy will hold its ceremony at the same time at its campus in Orcutt.
Then comes the busy day for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District with three ceremonies on Thursday.
Righetti High will hold its ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday at its football stadium. Santa Maria's ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on campus and Pioneer Valley will hold its commencement at 2 p.m. Thursday at its football stadium.
Righetti will graduate over 560 students, Santa Maria has nearly 600 students graduating and Pioneer Valley will graduate nearly 800. More than 340 students are graduating from Delta and 154 students will graduate from Orcutt Academy.
That's not all, though. St. Joseph High School's graduation ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on campus Thursday.
Lompoc Unified School District will hold graduation for Maple High School at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Lompoc High will hold its ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. at Huyck Stadium and Cabrillo High will graduate its 2023 class at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cabrillo High football field.
Lucia Mar will hold its graduation ceremonies over four days. Lopez High School in Arroyo Grande has a ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Arroyo Grande High will hold its commencement on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Doug Hitchen Stadium. About 415 students will graduate from AGHS.
Nipomo High's ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. Friday at its football stadium. The school will graduate about 190 students.
Central Coast New Tech High, located next to the Nipomo High campus, will graduate 60 students at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The forecast for Santa Maria on Thursday calls for a high of 66 degrees with some sun. Lompoc's forecast for Friday is mostly cloudy with a high of 64.
Photos: Santa Ynez High School Class of 2023 graduate Thursday
Graduates with the highest honors stand for recognition during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates celebrate at the conclusion of the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Thursday night.
A graduate celebrates after receiving his diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Speaker Nathaniel Keating delivers his address during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates listen to speeches during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates and staff pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates line up in the gym to go to the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates arrive for the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma as she appears on a video screen during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Speaker Matteos Damanias talks about “Embracing the Freefall” during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Principal Michael Niehoff speaks during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Greg Wolf sings Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here" during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Confetti flies during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving his diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Speaker Elle Arvesen delivers her address during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates gets a last hug before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate wipes away tears before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates and staff pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduation ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Sparklers light the stage at the end of the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates get ready for the commencement ceremony at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates walk to their seats for the rare evening commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates walk to their seats for the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates walk to their seats for the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates pose for pictures before the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Rye Winans welcomes students and guest to the commencement ceremony for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Graduates celebrate Friday at Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria | Photos
Allan Hancock College graduates celebrate and take photos Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony at the Santa Maria campus.
Over 600 graduates participated in person Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony at the Santa Maria campus.
The Allan Hancock College class of 2023 arrives at the Santa Maria campus for the 102nd commencement ceremony Friday.
Allan Hancock College held its 102nd commencement ceremony Friday for the class of 2023 at the Santa Maria campus.
Daughter Carleen Prado graduates with her father Rogelio Prado at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony Friday in Santa Maria.
Adelaida Claudio graduates on stage and poses with president Kevin Walthers Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
Family and friends watch as the Allan Hancock College class of 2023 graduate Friday in Santa Maria.
Allan Hancock College graduate Alexis Solem holds her five-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony Friday in Santa Maria.
Graduates celebrate as the class of 2023 turn their tassels Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
The class of 2023 arrives Friday on the football field for the 102nd commencement ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Chrislaina Anderson, 15, graduates Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
A graduate's cap is seen at Allan Hancock College's graduation ceremony Friday.
Photos: St. Joseph High School celebrates Class of 2022 with Thursday ceremony
St. Joseph High School graduates celebrate after Thursday's commencement.
St. Joseph High School Valedictorian, Abigail Blackburn, addresses graduates at Thursday's commencement.
Claire Tuggle holds her diploma after graduating at St. Joseph High School Thursday.
Riley Prickett celebrates after graduating from St. Joseph High School Thursday.
Kaihla Lopez celebrates after graduating from St. Joseph High School Thursday.
A St. Joseph High School graduate wears a Kanye West-inspired mortar board during Thursday's graduation.
A St Joseph graduate celebrates with her diploma.
Kylar McNeil holds up her diploma after graduating at St Joseph High School.
Crosby Hamperson celebrates after graduating at St. Joseph High School Thursday.
Anthony Moreno celebrates after graduating at St. Joseph High School.
