Lompoc High School teams hit a trifecta last week. Three teams played in CIF Central Section Division 4 championship games, and all three won.
The No. 5 girls soccer team, coming off a six-hour, same day road trip, won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union last Thursday Division 4 championship.
The No. 5 girls basketball team edged No. 12 Tulare Union 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno last Friday for the Division 4 girls basketball title, and the No. 14 boys soccer team finished a run of four straight road wins at higher seeds by winning 4-2 in the shootout phase at No. 1 Riverdale in the divisional final last Friday night.
Regulation and then overtime ended with the teams tied 1-1.
Avi Anguiano racked up a hat trick for the Lompoc girls soccer team in the divisional title game, scoring Braves goals one, two and five. Giselle Silva scored the third Lompoc goal. Amelia Anguiano scored the fourth.
The Lompoc girls basketball team survived committing a flurry of late-game turnovers and hung on to edge Tulare Union for the Division 4 title.
Kylee Garcia made the winning basket for the Braves, a 12-foot floater from the baseline that put the Braves ahead 32-29. The Tribe scored inside shortly thereafter, then had two free throws with three seconds left but missed them both.
"I was waiting for us to blow them out," Garcia said at a Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) meeting at Hancock College Monday. "They weren't very good. We didn't play our best.
"I think we had a letdown after winning at No. 2 (Bakersfield) Mira Monte in the semifinals," said Garcia. "That was really our toughest test in the Central Section playoffs. But I think winning by one in the Division 4 final gives us momentum for the the state tournament. We know what it takes to win the close ones."
The Braves led The Tribe 22-17 when the fourth quarter of the Division 4 final started. Cierra Bailey gave Lompoc a big lift with a basket in the lane that put the Braves ahead 30-27 late.
Lompoc sophomore Andres Herrera scored the goal for the Braves in the run-up to the shootout phase of the Division 4 boys soccer championship game.
Eric Jimenez, Adrian Gonzalez, Enrique Velasquez and Mark Salazar scored for Lompoc in the shootout phase, and Braves goalkeeper Jimmy Villanueva made two saves.
"I guessed right as to where they were going to shoot, and I was able to make the two saves," Villanueva said at the NSBCART meeting Monday. "One of the shots was a line drive, and on the other, (the shooter) tried to score with a kick on the ground."
The first half of regulation between the two teams was scoreless. The Cowboys scored first after the break, but Herrera eventually tied the game up for the Braves.
Herrera said the playing conditions last Friday were awful.
"Riverdale wasn't one of the better teams we played," he said. "It was pouring rain, the field was natural grass and the field was pretty bad."
The No. 3 Lompoc boys soccer team drew a home game against No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy in a first-round Division 5 match-up in the Southern California Regional. The Lompoc girls basketball and soccer teams drew first-round Southern Regional road assignments.
