Danny Ortega was just fast enough Thursday night that the Arroyo Grande boys soccer team is the Mountain League champion.
The Eagles needed only a tie against Santa Maria in the match-up between the first and second-place teams in the league Thursday night, and a 0-0 draw is what the Eagles got at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Arroyo Grande finished the regular season 14-5-4, 10-2-2. Santa Maria, at 15-7-4, 9-2-3, finished in a second place tie with Pioneer Valley as the CIF Central Section Playoffs approach.
Santa Maria earned the No. 5 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 bracket and will host No. 12 Tulare Western on Tuesday. Arroyo Grande is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Bakersfield Garces then. Pioneer Valley earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Madera South.
The Eagles are league champions today because Ortega, with Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Chris Ochoa out of the box, raced toward his own goal and knocked a Santa Maria header away just before it got to the goal line for a would-be 1-0 Santa Maria win that would have given the Saints the league championship.
Afterward, a somber Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said that was just one of many opportunities the Saints missed.
"We probably had eight shots in the first half and three or more in the second," said Cuna. "You've got to take advantage of your opportunities. If you don't, it's going to hurt you. That's soccer."
"I want to congratulate Arroyo Grande and give full credit to them," said Cuna. "They've been in the race with us, Pioneer Valley and San Luis Obispo the whole time. It was their time to win the (league) title."
In the first half, the Arroyo Grande defense blocked a particularly promising-looking shot by Santa Maria fullback Johan Marcial. In the second, the Saints repeatedly drove into the Eagles penalty box, to no avail. The Eagles had relatively few possessions in the Saints' end in the second half and did not really have a big scoring chance.
The defenses dominated this one. Arroyo Grande repeatedly thwarted Santa Maria thrusts in the Eagles penalty box, and the Saints defenders seldom let the Eagles get deep in Santa Maria territory.
Cuna spoke after a brief post-game melee between the two teams that officials and other game personnel eventually cleared.
As the melee seemed to ebb, several spectators came out of the stands and ran on to the pitch. Game personnel eventually cleared the spectators away.
"One of their players started talking, taunting. We reacted, and we shouldn't have," said Cuna. "Heat of the moment."
After Cuna spoke, several police cars showed up at the stadium in order for officers to disperse a large crowd of people that were massed near the home side exit and on the sidewalk near the stadium.
At one point, the police made an announcement that anyone who was not waiting for a ride would be arrested if they did not leave the premises in five minutes. The crowd dispersed.
"The Santa Maria High School Administration is continuing to investigate a disturbance that happened immediately following a varsity soccer game between Arroyo Grande High School and SMHS in Santa Maria on Thursday," Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein said Friday. "AGHS and SMHS student athletes were reminded that good sportsmanship must always be displayed. Both athletic directors spoke regarding the matter today and look forward to an atmosphere of mutual respect during future athletic events."
Santa Ynez 3, St. Joseph 2
Aiden Tapia, Tristan Amezcua and Gabriel Beleski all tallied for the Pirates (13-7-5, 9-2-3) who finished a solid second-place Ocean League campaign with a win at St. Joseph (5-11-6, 4-4-6).
Tapia, Tyson Gonzalez and Braeden Melville all had an assist for the Pirates.
In another Ocean League game, Mission Prep (3-9-6, 3-5-6) beat Orcutt Academy (1-19-0, 1-14-0) 3-1 at Mission Prep.
In Mountain League action, Lompoc (7-9-4, 4-6-4) edged Paso Robles (13-11-4, 5-7-2) 2-1 at Lompoc.
Lompoc received the No. 14 seed in Division 4 and will play at No. 3 Lemoore. Santa Ynez is the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Parlier.
St. Joseph is the No. 12 seed in Division 5 and will play at No. 5 Delano Kennedy on Tuesday.
Righetti completes perfect league run
The Righetti girls soccer team put the wrap on an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, edging Nipomo 2-1 at Nipomo Thursday night.
The Warriors finished the regular season 19-4-1, 13-0-1. The Titans are 5-16-5, 4-8-2, with CIF Central Section playoff pairings set to come out this weekend at press time.
Righetti season scoring leaders Raquel Schmid and Sylena Heredia both tallied once Thursday night. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes made four saves. Ximena Hinojosa-Perez scored the Nipomo goal. Goalie Alexis Acosta kept the Titans close by making nine saves.
Righetti's girls drew a tough break in the CIF playoffs. Righetti earned the No. 12 seed in Division 1 and will travel to No. 5 seed San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
The Righetti boys (13-5-5, 11-2-1) claimed the Ocean League championship, and the Warriors finished the regular season with a 12-0 rout of Nipomo (4-16-4, 3-7-4) at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Thursday night.
Righetti's boys also caught a tough break in the draw. Righetti is the No. 16 seed in Division 3 and will play at No. 1 Wasco on Tuesday.
Daniel Luganes scored four goals, Isaac Carrillo racked up a few games' worth of assists with five, and eight Righetti players scored. Ace Espinoza and Rosendo Pineda each had a goal and an assist.
Meanwhile, the St. Joseph girls soccer team (20-2-1, 11-2-1) shared the Mountain League championship with San Luis Obispo. The Knights, with a goal by Marissa Jordan and six saves by goalkeeper Remy Waldron, edged Santa Ynez (7-10-2, 5-7-2) 1-0 at Santa Ynez in a regular season finale.
St. Joseph earned the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host Tulare Western on Wednesday.
Lompoc (10-11-1, 8-5-1) edged Pioneer Valley (2-21-2, 1-12-1) 1-0 at Lompoc in an Ocean League game.
Lompoc earned the No. 5 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific on Wednesday in the first round.
Orcutt Academy is the No. 8 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 9 Madera Liberty on Wednesday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.