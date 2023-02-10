Danny Ortega was just fast enough Thursday night that the Arroyo Grande boys soccer team is the Mountain League champion.

The Eagles needed only a tie against Santa Maria in the match-up between the first and second-place teams in the league Thursday night, and a 0-0 draw is what the Eagles got at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Arroyo Grande finished the regular season 14-5-4, 10-2-2. Santa Maria, at 15-7-4, 9-2-3, finished in a second place tie with Pioneer Valley as the CIF Central Section Playoffs approach.

Santa Maria earned the No. 5 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 bracket and will host No. 12 Tulare Western on Tuesday. Arroyo Grande is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Bakersfield Garces then. Pioneer Valley earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Madera South.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.