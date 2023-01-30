Jorge Adame and Bree Luna did last week what they have consistently done all basketball season. They produced.

As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 28.

Adame amassed a total of 32 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists as the Santa Maria boys won twice to stay in the thick of the Ocean League race. Adame has consistently notched double-doubles during league play.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

