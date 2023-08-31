The Orcutt Academy girls cross country team already had a historic 2022 season. The Spartans won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history.
Then the Spartans ran to a second-place finish at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, qualifying for the state meet that was held at the same spot. The 2022 Orcutt Academy girls cross country squad was the first in program history to advance to the state meet.
Though the team had a load of momentum going in, "I was a little surprised that we did so well to get second place at the Division 4 meet," junior Orcutt varsity runner Sophia Rubalcava acknowledged.
Most of the core of that history making 2022 Spartans team is back and, "I think we have a good chance at winning (a sectional divisional title) this year," said varsity returner Peyton Miya, who is another junior.
Miya did say there was a degree of uncertainty for the team heading into the 2023 season. The same thing happened to the Spartans that often happens to league champions from a prior year - Orcutt Academy was bumped up to a higher league.
Orcutt Academy will compete in the Mountain League this season. Every Central Section cross country team is eligible for the sectional championships.
As for her team's prospects during the regular season, "They moved us up a league, so I don't know where we'll finish," in the league standings, said Miya.
"I'm excited, because when I looked at the times (at the Mountain League finals) last year, I think we would have been competitive," said James Barr. Barr is a co-coach in the Orcutt Academy cross country program with Marc Tosches.
"The guys had a really good season too, qualifying for the CIF meet. We're excited about the prospects for both teams this year," said Barr.
The girls team, "lost a couple of seniors from last year, but most of the team is back," said Barr. "We had a young team last year."
Senior Nicole Ante is one of the varsity returners, along with Miya, Rubalcava, junior Rylie Allen, and sophomores Lily O'Leary, Bella Trenado and Isa Gonzalez.
Ante said, "I feel better than I did at this point last year, but I'm hoping to improve more this season."
As far as the Orcutt runners' summer training, "It's been really good," said Ante.
"Before we started team workouts this summer, the girls were running on their own, getting other girls to run with them," said Barr.
Grouping, Rubalcava and Miya said, got the job done for the Spartans last year.
"I think toward the beginning of the season we were a little unsure of how we'd do, but then when we saw that were all (running) in a cluster, we started thinking, 'Hey, we can do really good,'" said Rubalcava.
Miya said, "We were all definitely really close in (course) times."
The Orcutt Academy teams will open their respective seasons at the Greg DeNike Big Ditch Invitational Sept. 2 in Arroyo Grande.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.