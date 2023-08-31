2023 OAHS CC 01.jpeg
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy cross country runners, left to right, Peyton Miya, Nicole Ante and Sofia Rubalcava.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls cross country team already had a historic 2022 season. The Spartans won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history.

Then the Spartans ran to a second-place finish at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, qualifying for the state meet that was held at the same spot. The 2022 Orcutt Academy girls cross country squad was the first in program history to advance to the state meet.

Though the team had a load of momentum going in, "I was a little surprised that we did so well to get second place at the Division 4 meet," junior Orcutt varsity runner Sophia Rubalcava acknowledged.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0