After a week off, both Lompoc Valley football teams are likely champing at the bit to return to the field.

Lompoc and Cabrillo both had byes last week. They both have home games this week.

Lompoc is set to host Santa Barbara in a Channel League game Thursday night at 7 p.m. Cabrillo starts Pacific View League play Friday night against Santa Ynez. Both games will be played at Huyck Stadium.

Santa Barbara (4-1) at Lompoc (3-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Lompoc enters league play in a precarious position and not one the Braves typically find themselves in.

With the 48-47 defeat at Arroyo Grande and a 34-30 loss at Santa Ynez, Lompoc suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time under head coach Andrew Jones, who's in his 12th season.

The theme in those two losses: the porous Brave defense. Lompoc has allowed 82 points in its last two games after allowing just 47 in its first three.

That Lompoc defense will be tested by the Dons who are averaging 27 points a game. The bigger matchup though will likely be the Lompoc offense against the Santa Barbara defense.

The Dons have allowed just 73 points in five games this year, with 35 of those coming in a shutout loss to a strong Saugus (4-1) team. Santa Barbara has out-scored its opponents 137-38 during its four-game win streak.

The Lompoc defense suffered depth issues against Santa Ynez, with starting quarterback Cavin Ross and star running back Sheldon Canley Jr. thrust into the defense in the Sept. 17 game. Michael Manzo and Nelson Maldonado are two sophomores who've stepped up on defense. Manzo had nine tackles and Maldonado had seven against Santa Ynez.

Seniors Andrew Porter, Devontae Lauderdale and Erasmo Zepeda have been mostly reliable on defense.

Lompoc's secondary has been targeted by passing offenses. Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred topped 300 yards and threw five touchdowns against the Braves and Arroyo Grande QB Max Perrett threw four touchdowns and 300 yards.

Santa Barbara's offense is powered by sophomore quarterback Abel Renteria. He completed 17-of-18 passes for 210 yards and two scores in the 42-7 win over Righetti last month.

The Dons have a stable of solid backs, led by junior Nathan Barrios, who has 177 yards rushing on 24 attempts in four games this year. Koa Herrera, a sophomore, has 17 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Renteria can also run the ball from the quarterback position.

Santa Barbara senior Trent Williams had nine catches for 171 yards and a touchdown in three games.

The Lompoc offense starts with Canley, the San Diego State commit. The senior has 879 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns in five games. He's averaging over 11 yards a carry this season. He also has nine catches for 103 yards and a score.

Lompoc's passing attack is led by quarterback Ross and senior receiver Deville "Joker" Dickerson. In the loss to Santa Ynez, Dickerson had 209 yards receiving on 11 catches with a touchdown. In the loss to Arroyo Grande, Dickerson caught nine balls for 179 yards and a score. On the season, Dickerson has 27 catches for 527 yards and four touchdowns and six return touchdowns and two blocked kicks.

Ross threw for 262 yards and a touchdown against Santa Ynez. On the season, the junior has thrown for 927 yards on 104 attempts, completing 67 of those, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Ross did not play in the 56-0 win over Cabrillo after injuring his throwing hand in the win over Righetti.

The road does not get any easier for Lompoc. After Thursday's game, Lompoc plays at Rio Mesa and Pacifica in back-to-back weeks in Oxnard. Rio Mesa is 3-2 and Pacifica is 1-4. Lompoc closes out league play with home games against Oxnard (2-3) and Dos Pueblos (2-3).

Santa Ynez (4-1) at Cabrillo (0-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

While the Braves have no familiarity with a losing streak, Cabrillo has become quite acquainted with it.

The Conquistadores are 0-5 and have lost 32 straight games.

Cabrillo last won a football game on Sept. 29, 2017 in a 47-42 win over Morro Bay when AJ Pateras was the head coach. Since then, Cabrillo has played 32 games and lost each time. Pateras is now the head coach at Dos Pueblos.

There is some good news at Cabrillo, though. The Conqs have been able to field a team this fall for all five games, battling through low player turnout. Cabrillo has had as few as 15 players suit up for some games this season. Cabrillo dealt with COVID-19 protocols in the spring season and had to cancel or forfeit multiple games. The program played only two of its scheduled five games in the spring.

Cabrillo has been out-scored 236-12 this year and will have a mountain to climb against Santa Ynez.

The Pirates beat Lompoc, a team that beat Cabrillo 56-0.

Santa Ynez beat Santa Maria 48-7. Santa Maria beat Cabrillo 35-6.

Cabrillo closes out league play with a game at Ventura (2-2), a home game against Channel Islands (1-4) and away games at San Marcos (2-3) and Buena (2-3).

Tanner Costa has served as the team's starting quarterback and also plays defensive back. Ethan Mercer, a senior, is a reliable lineman who plays both ways.

"I will give these guys credit, they show up every week and they work hard every day," athletic director Gary West said at Monday's Round Table luncheon. "I appreciate them showing up and always being there."

Girls volleyball

Cabrillo 3, Santa Ynez 2

Cabrillo won 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 24-26 and 16-14 over Santa Ynez on Sept. 21.

Kali Highlander had 12 kills and six aces in the win over Santa Ynez. Maiya McIntyre had 11 kills and Heather Zent added 10.

Cabrillo's libero had 11 digs and the Conqs' setters, Zoe Santos and Eva Stoyos, had quality sets throughout the match.

Cabrillo started the week 2-2 in league.

The Conqs host Lompoc Thursday at 6 p.m. in the annual tie-dye game.