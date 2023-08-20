From last place to the Division 2 championship in its first year in the CIF Central Section.
That's how it went for the Santa Ynez boys golf team in 2023. The Pirates were honored with a ring ceremony at the high school Wednesday night, during which the golfers received their championship rings for winning the Division 2 title.
Team members were Owen Hirth, Ryan Winans, Brayden Mlodzic, Von Gordon, Cody Armenta, Marcos Andrade, Jackson St. Denis and Sebastian Perez.
"I am so proud of how our (2023) season progressed," said Santa Ynez coach Sara Ovadia.
"We started our season with a last (eighth) place finish," in a Mountain League tournament," said the Santa Ynez coach. "We quickly bounced back and adjusted to league tournaments being 18 holes."
Balance got the job done for Santa Ynez at the Division 2 championship tournament at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia last May. The Santa Ynez individual scores ranged from 75 to 82.
Gordon led the Pirates with a 75 and Winans was a stroke behind at 76. Hirth and Andrade both shot an 81. Mlodzik followed with an 82.
"I told the boys they should be proud of their grit and determination to continue to battle throughout the season," said Ovadia. "I was tremendously impressed with how hard they worked."
