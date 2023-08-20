From last place to the Division 2 championship in its first year in the CIF Central Section.

That's how it went for the Santa Ynez boys golf team in 2023. The Pirates were honored with a ring ceremony at the high school Wednesday night, during which the golfers received their championship rings for winning the Division 2 title.

Team members were Owen Hirth, Ryan Winans, Brayden Mlodzic, Von Gordon, Cody Armenta, Marcos Andrade, Jackson St. Denis and Sebastian Perez.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0