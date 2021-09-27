YORBA LINDA — The No.11 ranked Hancock College football team suffered its first loss of the season on the road at No. 8 Fullerton in a 41-7 decision on Saturday evening.

The Hornets (3-1) tallied 21 points in the opening frame and never looked back as they also posted 14 points in the third and made field goals in both the second and fourth quarters.

Hancock's lone scoring drive came in the second quarter after a failed punt attempt by Fullerton gave the Bulldogs prime field positioning on the host's own six-yard line.

Christian Erickson got the AHC squad on the board with a six-yard scamper to the end zone, which was capped off by a successful extra point attempt from Colton Theaker.

As a team, Hancock (3-1) recorded just 126 total yards in the contest while allowing the Hornets to produce 509 yards. The Bulldogs' offense was forced to play through the air as their rushing game was limited to just three net yards.

Esekielu Storer quarterbacked the offense and threw for 123 yards, completing 13-of-21 attempts. Mike McCoy led the group of receivers with 59 yards on six catches and ended the game with an average of 9.8 yards per reception.

The receiving core was rounded out by Adan Solis (26 yards on two catches), Jacob Burr (20 yards on two catches) and Jaleel Walker (18 yards on three catches).

Zidane Thomas led the pack of running backs after recording 10 yards on three attempts, followed by Erickson's nine yards on two tries.

LJ Vongsy, Jaquez McWilliams and Jordan Fields led the defensive effort with six tackles apiece while Adreian Stevenson recorded the squad's lone sack of the night. The defense tallied six tackles for loss, which combined for 24 lost yards against the Hornets, led by a 14-yard TFL effort from Latrell Brown.

On special teams, Sidney Jefferies led the way with 49 yards on four kickoff return attempts. BJ Jordan (34 yards) and Justin Hooper (19 yards) also registered one return attempt each.

Theaker finished the contest with 361 punting yards, which included two touchbacks and seven shots inside the 20-yard line. He also recorded 128 yards and one touchback off the tee.

Saturday's contest was the first meeting between the two programs since 2011. Fullerton holds a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series. Saturday's loss snaps a 10-game winning streak that dated back to Week 3 of the 2019 season for Hancock.

The Bulldogs are set to close out the non-conference slate on Saturday, with a home showing versus No. 9 Mt. San Antonio. Action is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on AHC Field in Santa Maria. Single-game tickets for the contest are now available for sale and can be purchased online.

Cross Country

Bulldogs compete in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD — The Hancock College men's and women's cross country teams continued competition at the Bakersfield Invitational on Friday afternoon. The field of competitors included 14 racers in the women's 5k and 36 racers in the men's four-mile run.

On the women's side, Sierra Skinner led the way with a fourth-place finish after clocking a time of 22:38. Yasmin Mendez was the next Bulldog to cross the finish-line with an eight-place finish after turning in a time of 26:42, followed by Nicki Lucero (ninth, 26:59) and Yolanda De Jesus (14th, 37:08).

Luis Diaz led six runners for the men's team with a sixth-place finish with a time of 23:08. Jose Cardenas also earned a top-20 finish after placing 16th with a final time of 24:23, followed by Orlando Marin (21st, 25:31), Efrain Santos (28th, 26:58), Samuel Santos (31st, 28:42) and Armando Guzman (32nd, 30:24).

Both programs will return to action on Friday at the Western State Conference Preview. The event, which is hosted by Moorpark, is scheduled to take place at the Arroyo Vista Community Park at 1 p.m.