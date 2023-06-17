Cabrillo’s Spencer Gallimore hit .355 and went 11-2 with a 2.08 ERA as a pitcher and made just one error in 40 fielding chances as an infielder for a Cabrillo team that made it to the Division 2 championship game. He's the All-Area Utility Player of the Year.
Righetti senior Alex Robles didn't give up much to opposing hitters during the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, Cabrillo junior Spencer Gallimore's numbers were stellar across the board.
Robles and Gallimore are the 2023 Times All-Area Baseball Team Pitcher of the Year and Utility Player of the Year respectively. Robles went 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA for a Righetti team that repeated as Mountain League champion. The No. 7 Warriors went out at No. 2 Clovis Buchanan in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.
Robles gave up just 48 hits in his 84 innings pitched. He struck out 88 and walked 21. Robles, who will play for West Hills College (Coalinga), next year gave up just 13 runs, 12 of them earned.
Meanwhile, Gallimore hit .355, went 11-2 with a 2.08 ERA as a pitcher and made just one error in 40 fielding chances as an infielder for a Cabrillo team that made it to the Division 2 championship game. No. 3 Cabrillo lost 8-3 at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian.
Gallimore hit nine doubles and drove in 28 runs for the Conquistadores (24-7, 11-3) who shared the 2023 Ocean League championship with Pioneer Valley and Atascadero in Cabrillo's first school year in the Central Section.
The Conquistadores rebounded from a 2022 in which they went 7-18, including 1-13 in the Channel League.
Righetti senior catcher Brodie Miller is the All-Area Team Silver Slugger. Miller hit .447 with nine doubles and 20 RBIs in his farewell high school season before playing for Sonoma State next year.
Cabrillo sophomore catcher Blake Gregory has earned the All-Area Team Gold Glove award. Gregory made just one error in 183 chances.
The All-Area First Team pitchers are Cabrillo junior Gage Mattis and St. Joseph senior Omar Reynoso. Mattis went 11-2 with an ERA of 1.13. The left-handed Reynoso went 5-1 with an ERA of 0.55.
The First Team catcher is St. Joseph sophomore Niko Peinado. The infielders are Pioneer Valley junior Andrew Sandoval, and seniors Tobin Thomas and Ben Munoz, and junior Caden Cuccia of Righetti.
The outfielders are Righetti senior Ricky Smith, St. Joseph sophomore Erik Furness and Cabrillo senior Carson Heath. The First Team utility player is Lompoc junior Matthew Kovach.
Three Pioneer Valley players, sophomore southpaw pitching standout Andru Angulo, senior Estevan Fonseca and junior Cesar Garcia, are on the All-Area Second Team.
A pair of Nipomo players, junior Austin Jones and Aden Willis, are on the Second Team, which is rounded out by Santa Maria freshman Dominic Martin, Santa Ynez senior Caleb Cassidy, Righetti sophomore Jacob McMillan and Cabrillo freshman Gabe Barraza.
Cabrillo junior Landon Mabery, St. Joseph sophomore Jayson Rodriguez, Lompoc senior Rudy Elizondo, Santa Maria freshman Julius Medina, Orcutt Academy senior Isaiah Weichinger and Valley Christian Academy sophomore James Fakoury all earned All-Area Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.