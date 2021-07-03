The St. Joseph defense was terrific in the 2021 spring season, allowing just 20 points.

Now, that's not 20 points a game or some other metric.

It's just 20 points. That's it, that's the stat.

That's all the St. Joseph defense gave up as the Knights went unbeaten in five games. That defensive effort helped St. Joseph outscore its opponents by a total of 172 points in those five games as the Knights proved they were the top team in the area.

Jayce Gamble was in the middle of that St. Joseph defense this spring.

For his efforts in leading the best defensive unit on the Central Coast, Gamble has been selected as the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.

The middle linebacker's physical, aggressive style of play seemed to fuel his defense's intensity for much of the year. The 6-foot, 200-pounder committed to walking on at Sacramento State just before graduation last month.

Though Gamble was clearly his team's defensive leader, Tyler Williams may have been the Knights' most talented defender.

Williams is the Times' All-Area Defensive Back of the Year. Williams, who's also graduated from St. Joseph, is set to play at UTEP this fall.

Gamble and Williams combined for a dominant one-two punch as St. Joseph's defense shut out three of its five opponents in the spring. While Gamble was stuffing run lanes or chasing after the quarterback, Williams provided lockdown defense all over the secondary.

Arroyo Grande scored two touchdowns in a 45-14 loss to the Knights and San Luis Obispo scored six points in a 41-6 defeat. Those were the only points allowed by the Knights in the spring.

St. Joseph shutout Paso Robles, Templeton and rival Righetti.

First Team Defense

The First Team secondary is one not to be reckoned with. Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa is a First Team safety. Though Nepa was a standout running back for the Warriors, he also played in the secondary at cornerback and safety. Joined by Nepa is former teammate Chris Miller, who will be a senior in the fall.

Righetti went 4-1 in the spring and just about doubled up its opposition, scoring 135 points and allowing 74.

Righetti's Elias Martinez is a First Team defensive back. He'll also be a senior in the fall. Santa Maria's David Placencia, Arroyo Grande's Nico Ambriz and Lompoc's Elijah Perkins are also First Team defensive backs.

Arroyo Grande defensive lineman Zach Clift is a First Teamer. Clift had 47 total tackles and 11 tackles-for-loss in 2021. He's joined on the defensive line by Righetti standout Matt Sims, Santa Ynez' Aiden Scott and Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez, who had nine TFLs and 2.5 sacks in five games for the Titans.

Another Arroyo Grande defender leads the First Team linebacking unit in senior Russell Ferrall. Ferrall had two sacks and 70 tackles in six games this spring. He had 23 total tackles against Templeton.

Santa Ynez junior Mikey Gills is also a First Team linebacker, joined by Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a, Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nuñez, St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez and Lompoc's Johnny Balaam.

The First Team punter is Santa Maria's Flavio Gonzalez.

Gills led Santa Ynez with 46 total tackles this spring.

Second Team Defense

The Second Team defensive linemen are St. Joseph's Dylan Spies, Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez, Santa Ynez' Brandon Welby and Santa Maria's Marcos Casteneyra.

The Second Team linebackers are Christian Shaw and Kenny Callahan of Santa Ynez, Nipomo's Elijah Ojeda and Cabrillo's Trey Robison.

The Second Team defensive backs are Lompoc's Andrew Gatson, Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas, Righetti's Elroy Perez, Nipomo's Justin McKee and Nick Milton and Santa Ynez' Vince Moran.

The All-Area teams are developed by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. In a typical year, the All-League teams are used as a framework to produce the All-Area teams, which aims to highlight the top players from Norther Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County. This year, there were no All-League teams. The sports staff gathered input from coaches and added stats and game film to determine this year's All-Area teams.