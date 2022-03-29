Cabrillo’s Naomi Wiley watches her shot barely miss as El Rancho’s Giselle Satrustegui follows in a CIF Southern Section playoff match in February. Wiley earned First Team All-League honors this past season after leading the Conqs in points with 37.
Cabrillo’s Alina Terrones (3) and Naomi Wiley (18) celebrate Wiley’s goal against El Rancho in a CIF playoff match in February. Terrones and Wiley both earned All-League honors this past season.
Len Wood, Contributor
Cabrillo’s goalkeeper Maya Mendek stops an El Rancho shot in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Lompoc's Brianna Corona (18) and Angelica Verduzco celebrate a goal during a 2020 game. Verduzco earned First Team All-Channel League honors as a senior.
Cabrillo’s goalkeeper Maya Mendek stops a Lompoc shot. Mendek earned First Team All-League honors this year.
Three Lompoc Valley soccer stars were named to the First Team All-Channel League for their efforts this past season.
Two Cabrillo players, goalie Maya Mendek and forward Naomi Wiley, and Lompoc senior Angelica Verduzco landed on the First Team to lead Lompoc Valley players to earn All-League honors.
Mendek and Wiley are both seniors. Cabrillo went 5-4-1 in a tough Channel League to finish behind champion Santa Barbara (7-0-3) and second-place finisher San Marcos (6-2-2). Lompoc finished in fifth place at 2-7-1 in league. This is the final year Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will play in the Channel League. Those three schools will move to the CIF Central Section and join the Central Coast Athletic Association with more than a dozen other schools from the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County.
Cabrillo finished the season with a 13-11-5 overall record. The Conquistadores made a strong playoff run, beating Santa Paula 2-0 and El Rancho 6-3 to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals, where they fell 2-1 to Arcadia.
Wiley had a stellar season, finishing with a team-high 37 points, more than double anyone else on the team. Wiley had 14 goals and nine assists on the year. Mendek made 147 saves in 29 games manning the Cabrillo goal. She had 10 shutouts on the season and was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athlete of the Week once.
Santa Ynez had two players on the First Team in seniors Amelia Villa and Nate Ofiaeli.
The league Defensive MVP is Rebecca Rodriguez, a senior from San Marcos, and Athena Bow-Graham, a senior from Santa Barbara, is the league's Offensive MVP.
The rest of the First Team is Wendy Guarneros, Anna Kirk and Caitlin Sparks from San Marcos, Kasia Wolf, Tania Vallecillo, Caitlin Hansen and Carolina Koceman from Santa Barbara and Gizela Zermeno from Dos Pueblos.
Cabrillo has three players on the Second Team. They are seniors Ana Delgado, Alina Terrones and Leslie Ramirez. Terrones was second on the team in points with 18. She finished the year with four goals and a team-high 10 assists. Dlegado was fourth on the team in points with 11. She had three goals and five assists on the season.
Lompoc placed two players on the Second Team in juniors Sarah Gavilanes and Eme Tate. Santa Ynez has four girls on the Second Team in sophomore Charlotte Lewis and seniors Brookelyn Fletcher, Rylee Fox and Lauren Chirgwin.
Maya Klanfer and Julia Gularte, two juniors from San Marcos, are on the Second Team, along with Karina Mendoza, Jimena Ventura and Charlotte Caesar from Santa Barbara. Natalie Carranza, a senior from Dos Pueblos, is also on the Second Team.
Three Cabrillo players on the Honorable Mention team. They are senior Kaylee Galindo, sophomore Brynn Wiley and junior Jocelyn Jennings, who finished the year with eight points after scoring twice and assisting four times.