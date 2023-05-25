Righetti's Riley Allen scored a sprint double at the CIF Central Section Finals at Clovis Buchanan High School Saturday, winning the girls 100 and 200 to advance to the state meet.
Allen ran a personal best in both events, taking the 100 in 11.92 seconds and the 200 in 24.88.
Teammate Kendra Daniels won the high jump with a career best 5 feet, 6 inches.
Arroyo Grande's Jacob Gash and Paso Robles' Nevaeh Dyer were the only other athletes from Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) schools to advance to the state meet. Gash finished second at 14-0 in the boys pole vault at the Central Section Finals. Dyer finished second in the girls shot put with a career best 39-11.75.
The CIF State Championships will take place Friday and Saturday at Buchanan.
