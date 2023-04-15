041423 All-Area Avary Cain 01.jpeg
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Avary Cain has been voted the All-Area MVP for the second year in a row by the Santa Maria Times staff.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Whenever the St. Joseph girls basketball team needed someone to make a big play this past season, Avary Cain was usually the one who made it.

Cain led St. Joseph in points at 21.1 per game and steals (3.5 an outing). She was second in rebounds at 7.5 and third in assists at 2.8 a game.

The six-foot junior guard moved up in status recently, from No. 31 on the espnW 60 recruiting list to a top-20 five-star recruit. She is No. 20 on the ESPN 2024 HoopGurlz recruiting list. Cain is also the 2022-23 All-Area MVP.

041423 All-Area Avary Cain 03.jpeg
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Avary Cain has been voted the All-Area MVP for the second year in a row by the Santa Maria Times staff.
041423 All-Area Avary Cain 02
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Avary Cain scores two on a layup during a game against Righetti High School this season. Cain has been named the All-Area MVP for the second year in a row.
Photos: Avary Cain named All-Area MVP again

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.