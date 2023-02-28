Avi Anguiano, Inri Torres and Caedin Hamilton are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female and Male Athletes of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25.

The three were honored at the NSBCART meeting Monday at Hancock College, along with Aidan Higgs, Helina Pecile and Khaelii Robertson, the NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18.

Anguiano scored three goals as the No. 5 Lompoc girls soccer team won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union Thursday for the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

