Avi Anguiano, Inri Torres and Caedin Hamilton are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female and Male Athletes of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25.
The three were honored at the NSBCART meeting Monday at Hancock College, along with Aidan Higgs, Helina Pecile and Khaelii Robertson, the NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18.
Anguiano scored three goals as the No. 5 Lompoc girls soccer team won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union Thursday for the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.
Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 14 points and snaring a game high 20 rebounds to help the St. Joseph boys basketball team beat Clovis West 74-58 at Selland Arena in Fresno Saturday night for the Division 1 title. Torres scored both goals to lift the Santa Maria boys basketball team to a 2-0 win in extra time against crosstown Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria Saturday for the Division 2 championship.
Higgs, a standout at 160 pounds for the Cabrillo boys wrestling team, advanced the week before from the Central Sections Masters Meet and into the state championships that took place last Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Robertson amassed a total of 42 points and 31 rebounds as the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team won its first two games in the Division 2 playoffs. Pecile, a freshman, scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Santa Ynez girls basketball team win its first-round Division 6 game.
Several Central Coast teams won Central Section divisional championships, and they were all recognized Monday. Divisional championship winners included the St. Joseph boys basketball team in Division 1, the St. Joseph girls soccer team in Division 2, the Santa Maria boys soccer team in Division 2, and the Lompoc girls basketball, and girls and boys soccer teams, all in Division 4.
Here is a list of the attendees at the NSBCART meeting Monday.
Girls basketball: Garcia and Mirann Mangino. Girls soccer: Lea Herrera and Valerie Marin. Boys soccer: Andres Herrera and Jimmy Villanueva.
Athletic director Bridgette DePalma and athletic program representative James Colon. Track: Meagan Westfall and Cassidy Andreadakis. Boys volleyball: Camden Patterson, Miles Frantz and Matt Patterson.
Athletic director and boys basketball coach Tom Mott. Basketball: Hamilton, Tounde Yessoufou, Will Kuykendall, Julius Price, Slayde Lowe and Luis Marin. Girls soccer: Abby Zwilling, Elizabeth Vega and Isabella Ruiz.
Athletic director: Dan Ellington. Boys soccer: Torres, Arnie Velazquez, Eddie Garces and Jonathan Molina. Girls wrestling: Alina Bojorges and Surray McNutt.
Athletic director: Ashley Coelho. Girls basketball: Pecile and Kylie LaPointe.
Softball coach Sarah Beckhaus, girls basketball coach Randy Stanford. Softball: Juliza Evans and Maggie Moore.
Athletic director Anthony Morales. Boys soccer: Adrian Limon, Angel Ayala, Brayan Robles, Sebastian Aquino, Caleb Toledo, Kevin Aranda, Rafael Gudino.
Athletic director Kevin Barbarick. Track: Coach Megan Cota, Philip Snyder, Jaden Styles and Amaya Uvalle.
Athletic director Kim Ensing. Baseball: Head coach Chris Stevens, assistant coach Alex Frapart, Luke Kovach. Softball: Head coach Scia Maumausolo, assistant coach Jason Contreras, Briana Munoz, Abigail Salazar. Men's basketball: Coach Tyson Aye, Vondre Chase. Women's basketball: Head coach Andre Scott, assistant coach Danah Smith, Heather Knutson, Mallory Branum.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.