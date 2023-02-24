The Lompoc girls basketball team did just enough Friday to garner the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.

Kylee Garcia made a 12-foot baseline jumper with 1:10 left for the eventual winning points, Tulare Union missed two free throws with three seconds to play, and the No. 5 Braves edged No. 12 The Tribe 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno.

The Braves couldn't make a free throw after they drew a foul with 1.6 seconds left, but The Tribe couldn't score afterward, and Lompoc had the win.

1
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.