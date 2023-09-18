The same problem that beset the Lompoc football team in multiple league losses last year plagued the Braves in their league opener last Friday night.

Lompoc couldn't hold on late.

Arroyo Grande out-scored Lompoc 27-0 in the last nine minutes, and the Eagles came away with a 41-23 win over the Braves in a Mountain League game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

