All-Area MVPs 2021: Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande 2020: None (COVID-19 pandemic) 2019: Caleb Dulay, Righetti 2018: Cole Knightley, Santa Ynez; Jeffrey Ray, Lompoc* 2017: Matt Sauer, Righetti 2016: Matt Sauer, Righetti 2015: Nick Kitzmann, Santa Ynez 2014: Zach Snyder, Santa Ynez 2013: Troy Prober, Righetti 2012: Lucas Martin, Lompoc 2011: Kyle Raubinger, Arroyo Grande 2010: Daniel Dunaetz, Lompoc 2009: Sean Rowan, Santa Ynez 2008: Nathan Raubinger, Arroyo Grande 2007: Danny Duffy, Cabrillo 2006: Joey Green, Lompoc 2005: Jimmy Dodos, Righetti 2004: Bobby Ferrel, Santa Maria 2003: Tommy Hawk, Cabrillo 2002: Drew Bernier, St. Joseph 2001: Tommy Hawk, Cabrillo 2000: Kyle Wilson, Righetti 1999: John Thomas, Righetti 1998: Zach Debernardi, Righetti 1997: Jason Kelly, St. Joseph 1996: Scott Sheldon, St. Joseph 1995: Mike Deparini, St. Joseph 1994: Aaron Myers, Righetti 1993: Seth Bean, Lompoc 1992: Bill Ahsbrook, St. Joseph 1991: Rob Sharpe, Righetti 1990: Danny Burnham, Righetti 1989: Jesse Cardenas, Santa Maria * Co-MVPs

Arroyo Grande's baseball team had one of the program's greatest seasons this past spring.

The Eagles won their first 19 games and dominated the Mountain League, going 15-3 en route to a league championship in coach Steve Tolley's first season at the helm.

Arroyo Grande came up just short of winning a CIF title in the Central Section playoffs, losing to Madera in the Division 2 title game.

The Eagles went 26-5 overall and even made the CIF State Socal Regional playoffs.

Who was behind the Eagles' stellar season? Well, just about the whole team really.

But, if one player had to be picked out of this talented bunch, Ethan Royal is the guy. As such, Royal has been selected as the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Most Valuable Player.

"Ethan was, without question, our most consistent player throughout the season," Tolley said. "He not only provided great play but was the team’s leader. He is an outstanding young man who will be successful on and off the field at the next level."

Royal, who graduated after the season wrapped up, is the first Arroyo Grande player to earn the honor since Kyle Raubinger in 2011. Nathan Raubinger was selected as All-Area MVP in 2008 from Arroyo Grande.

In 22 games for which stats are available, Royal hit .382 and led the team with 26 hits.

Royal, at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, also had 26 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and even two homers. Not bad for a slight, speedy center fielder who also swiped double-digit bags. Royal played quarterback for the Eagles football team in 2019 before focusing on just baseball last spring.

Royal helped the Eagles finish with that 26-5 record as the Eagles advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game where they played Madera, which beat Arroyo Grande 9-1.

Santa Maria was the only other area team to make a CIF title game, which the Saints lost to Bakersfield Christian in Division 4.

Arroyo Grande won five of its six Mountain League series, with San Luis Obispo, the third-place finisher in league, taking two of three from the Eagles. Arroyo Grande swept four of its series, taking all three against St. Joseph, Righetti, Atascadero and Templeton. The Eagles beat Paso Robles twice in the teams' three-game league series then beat the Bearcats again 9-2 in the Division 2 semifinals.

The Eagles' season ended with an 18-13 loss to Newhall Hart in the CIF SoCal State Regional.

Royal is the first All-Area MVP for baseball since Righetti's Caleb Dulay took the honor in 2019. The 2020 baseball season was suspended and ultimately canceled that spring after most teams had played just a few games.