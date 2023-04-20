The singles championship match at the Ocean League Boys Tournament at Pioneer Valley Thursday was an all-Atascadero affair. The doubles championship match was an all-Templeton affair.
When the title matches were over, No. 4 seed Maddox Pyle, an Atascadero freshman was the Ocean League singles champion, and top-seeded Nick Merzon and Bennett Wilson had earned the mantle as the top Ocean League doubles team.
Atascadero sophomore Blane Knutson beat back several match points in the singles final and pulled to within 5-4 in the second set after being down 5-2. Pyle nailed down the title with an impressive service game in a tricky wind for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
Merzon and Wilson defeated Templeton teammates Trenton Borges and Wyatt Ashton 7-5, 6-1 for the doubles title.
"Templeton was really smart about putting Merzon and Wilson together," said coach Katie Daly of host and team league champion, Pioneer Valley. "I think Merzon could have won the singles championship. He's that good. But I think they put Merzon and Wilson together so they would have a better chance against the Mountain League teams."
The top six singles and doubles finishers in the Ocean and Mountain League tournaments will compete at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Tournament at San Luis Obispo High School May 5.
According to word at the tournament, each No. 1 Ocean League seed will draw each No. 6 Mountain League seed in the first round, each No. 2 Ocean League seed will draw each No. 5 Mountain League seed and vice versa all the way through the pairings. The Mountain League is the higher of the two leagues.
The Pioneer Valley pair of Oswaldo Perez and Omar Torres pushed Borges and Ashton hard in a semifinal match. Perez and Torres reeled off five straight games to take the second set after trailing 5-2 then rallied from 5-1 and 9-5 down to pull within 9-7 in the 10-point third-set tiebreak. Ashton finished the match with a forehand volley winner at the net.
Conner Merzon of Atascadero defeated Will Meyer of Nipomo in the third-place match. Ben Forsythe of Templeton downed Piper Hierholzer of Lompoc for fifth place. Charlie Soukup of Lompoc beat Arturo Sio of Nipomo in the seventh-place match.
Pyle, Knutson, Conner Merzon, Meyer, Forsythe and Hierholzer earned automatic singles berths for the CCAA Tournament. Soukup and Sio are the first and second alternates.
Matt Gordon and Tim Edwards of Cabrillo downed Perez and Torres in the third-place doubles match. Brandon Squibb and Daniel Lee of Righetti defeated Liam Murphey and Adrian Serniak of Cabrillo for fifth place, and Pioneer Valley's Valentin Tello and Erick Escobedo beat teammates Henry Valdez and Victor Camberro 8-4 in a pro set for seventh place.
The rainy, windy weather was uncooperative for area tennis teams throughout the regular season, and it was uncooperative during the tournament. There was plenty of sun, but there was also a steady 10 mph wind Wednesday and a steady 13 mph wind Thursday.
Nonetheless, Daly said the tournament went smoothly.
"There were 96 boys in this tournament, and I was very happy with how smoothly the tournament went," said Daly, Pioneer Valley's third-year coach.
"The coaches in this league have a good, cooperative thing going."
At press time, pairings for the team CIF Central Section Playoffs were due out Friday.
Titans, Conqs and Panthers win
Ocean League softball front-runners Nipomo, Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley all won league games Wednesday, setting up key upcoming match-ups between the three.
Nipomo (7-5, 6-1) won 14-0 in 4 1/2 innings (10-run rule) at home against Santa Ynez, Cabrillo (8-2, 5-1) won 7-0 at Morro Bay, and Pioneer Valley (9-9-1, 5-1) defeated San Luis Obispo 11-1 in six innings at Pioneer Valley.
Pioneer Valley sophomore Ciena Acosta checked San Luis Obispo with a three-hit complete game. Hailey Pasillas and Kiana Real both had two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, and Rianna Dulay had two hits and two RBIs.
No stats for Nipomo or Cabrillo were available.
Pioneer Valley will host Cabrillo Friday at 4:30 p.m., completing a slate of three home games in three days. Nipomo will host Cabrillo Friday, April 28.
Orcutt Academy (6-7, 3-3) edged Santa Maria (1-11, 0-6) 3-2 at Orcutt Academy in another Ocean League game. Nani DeLaCruz had two hits and an RBI to help the Spartans to the narrow win.
Pioneer Valley 19, Santa Ynez 2 (4 1/2 innings, run rule)
The Panthers (10-9-1, 6-1) moved into a first-place tie with Nipomo with a rout of the Pirates (1-7, 1-3) at Pioneer Valley Thursday. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Santa Ynez was without its regular pitchers Thursday, and Pioneer Valley benefitted with a raft of walks. Kiana Real had two hits for the Panthers, including a double. Jazmyn Molina pitched a complete game for Pioneer Valley.
Cierra Cloud tripled then Rylan Agin drove her in for one of Santa Ynez's runs. Sydney Gills had two hits for the Pirates, who will play at Cabrillo at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday.Beach volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, San Luis Obispo 0
The Pirates (8-1 league) finished their regular season with a sweep of the Tigers in three close matches at Pismo Beach.
Two Santa Ynez pairs came from behind to win after dropping the first game. Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile won 16-21, 21-11, 16-14 at No. 1, Sadie Lishman and Jayda Henrey won 21-12, 17-21, 15-11at No. 2, and Cailin Glover and Hannah Allen rallied for a 12-21, 21-19, 15-11 win at No. 3.
"All three of San Luis Obispo's teams consisted of some very talented athletes," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers. "They made some great adjustments against us which made for some well-fought games.
"The girls hit some rough patches but did a stellar job of lining out their games and finishing up strong."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.