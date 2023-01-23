For the first time since early December, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table met Monday at Giavanni's Pizza, and several NSBCART athletes of the week were recognized.

For the week of Dec. 12-17: Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball, and Sydney Madison, Orcutt Academy girls soccer.

Yessoufou scored had a big double-double, with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and also racked up four assists and four steals in St. Joseph's Mountain League win over Pioneer Valley in the Knights' Mountain League opener. Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who is a five-star recruit, has led the defending league champs to an unbeaten Mountain League campaign thus far.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

