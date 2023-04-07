The St. Joseph girls basketball team finished 26-5, 14-0 for the 2022-23 season and won the Mountain League championship. The Knights also scored a sweep of the All-Mountain League top honors.

Junior forward Avary Cain is the Mountain League MVP. Senior center Candace Kpetikou, who signed with Washington State last fall, is the league Defensive Player of the Year. First-year St. Joseph coach Kristina Santiago is the Mountain League Coach of the Year.

Cain, one of the most highly recruited players in the country by four-year universities, averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists a game for a St. Joseph team that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals then lost at Los Angeles Brentwood School in the first round of the Division 1 state playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0