St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain is ranked No. 31 on the 2024 espnW 60 ranking among women's basketball collegiate prospects.

Indications are she won't stay there.

"Cain currently sits at the espnW 60 No. 31 spot, but expect that to rise," the website said recently.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.