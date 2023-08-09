Colin Fasse was a record-busting wide receiver for Mountain League juggernaut St. Joseph last season. He's back for his senior season.

So is running back Carter Vargas, who rushed for well over 1,000 yards last year.

The two helped St. Joseph to its fourth Mountain League championship under then fifth-year Knights coach Pepe Villasenor, who returns for his sixth year at the helm.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0