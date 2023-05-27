The score at the end of 5 1/2 innings Friday night was Bakersfield Christian 3, Cabrillo 3. Bakersfield Christian thought it should have had two more runs by that point, and possibly Cabrillo one less.
The Eagles made it all academic in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five times in the inning. Eagles reliever Chris Hernandez held the Conqs scoreless in the top of the seventh, capping an 8-3 win for top seed Bakersfield Christian over No. 3 Cabrillo in a sometimes chaotic CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.
Bakersfield Christian moved to 25-7. Cabrillo is 24-6. Both teams qualified for the Southern California Championships which start Tuesday.
Logan Templeton was called out on Cabrillo third baseman Thomas Kiesling's (he was the starting pitcher) throw to catcher Blake Gregory on a would-be go-ahead squeeze bunt in the fifth inning. Another potential go-ahead run that inning on a Kayden Kirkley fly ball that landed near the left field line was wiped out when the ball was eventually ruled foul and Kirkley ultimately struck out.
Players milled about for several minutes as the fair-or-foul debate on the Kirkley fly ball took place. It was eventually settled, Kirkley struck out but the Eagles left no doubt in their half of the sixth.
Starting pitcher Toby Twist put down a squeeze bunt, and this time Luke Mann clearly scored the winning run. Logan Templeton made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly, another run scored when the second baseman dropped a two-out pop fly for Cabrillo error number five then Eagles catcher Daniel Aguirre singled home the last two runs of the game.
The Conquistadores got runners on first and second base with one out against Hernandez, via a hit batsman and a Kiesling single in the seventh, but Hernandez eventually closed out the win.
Hernandez came in with a 2-1 record and a 1.38 ERA, and he came up big for the Eagles after coming on for Twist with the Eagles leading 3-2 and a runner on second base and two outs for Cabrillo in the fifth. The Conquistadores tied it when Spencer Gallimore singled up the middle off Twist, but Hernandez shut off the Cabrillo scoring from there.
The Eagles thought they had Gabe Barraza thrown out at the plate on the Gallimore hit, but the call was safe on a good slide by Barraza and that tied the game for the Conquistadores.
Twist, a senior left-hander who has signed with Oregon, had uncharacteristic command problems. He walked five batters and hit two. He allowed two hits, but the first one was a two-run Gregory single in the second that put the Conquistadores ahead 2-1.
Gallimore came into the game with an ERA of 2.24, but the Eagles tagged him for five runs and four hits in the sixth.
Cabrillo junior Gage Mattis has an ERA of 0.79. He pitched eight innings - Gallimore worked the last four - in Cabrillo's 2-1 semifinal win over St. Joseph Tuesday and did not pitch Friday night.
Unofficially, the Eagles out-hit the Conquistadores 10-4. None of the Conqs had more than one hit. Unofficially, Mann, Trent Martin and Diego Sanchez all had two hits for Bakersfield Christian.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.