The score at the end of 5 1/2 innings Friday night was Bakersfield Christian 3, Cabrillo 3. Bakersfield Christian thought it should have had two more runs by that point, and possibly Cabrillo one less.

The Eagles made it all academic in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five times in the inning. Eagles reliever Chris Hernandez held the Conqs scoreless in the top of the seventh, capping an 8-3 win for top seed Bakersfield Christian over No. 3 Cabrillo in a sometimes chaotic CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

Bakersfield Christian moved to 25-7. Cabrillo is 24-6. Both teams qualified for the Southern California Championships which start Tuesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.