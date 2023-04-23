042123 PVHS Tennis 01
The Pioneer Valley boys tennis team won the program's first league championship this spring. The team is pictured along with coach Katie Daly at the Ocean League Finals on Thursday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Pioneer Valley boys tennis team finished tied for third place with St. Joseph in the Ocean League standings in 2022. The Panthers had lost no one to graduation.

Thus, come 2023, the Panthers figured they had a good chance to make a run at the Ocean League title.

"I figured we'd have a solid team," said Pioneer Valley junior Victor Cambero, a team captain.

