Nipomo senior right-hander Kate Barnett pitched a no-hitter Wednesday, and the Titans kept their hopes for an Ocean League co-championship alive with a 5-0 league road win against Orcutt Academy.
Nipomo moved to 11-6, 10-2. Pioneer Valley (15-9-1, 11-1) has clinched a share of the league championship. The Titans will play at Santa Ynez Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the Panthers will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time in regular season finales.
Orcutt Academy is 5-11, 5-7. The Spartans will play at Santa Maria Friday at 4:30 p.m. in another regular season finale.
Barnett, who bats left-handed, helped herself at the plate by getting two hits, including a triple, Wednesday. She scored a run. Vivianne Goss had a double and an RBI, Alie Camacho had a hit and an RBI, and Mikayla McKee had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Barnett, who signed with Long Beach State earlier this school year, struck out 14.
San Luis Obispo 18, Santa Ynez 8
Cierra Cloud and Kalianne Lawver both went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Pirates (1-14, 1-10) who lost at San Luis Obispo (6-11, 6-7).
In other Wednesday league action, Cabrillo (13-5, 10-3) won 23-6 at Santa Maria (3-10).
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.