The Santa Barbara schools dominated the All-Channel League teams this spring.

A Dos Pueblos star is the league's Most Valuable Player, a San Marcos ace is the Pitcher of the Year and there are only two North County players on the All-Channel League First Team.

Ryan Speshyock, the Dos Pueblos star, won his second straight Channel League MVP honor. He's a junior committed to play for Stanford.

Photos: All-Channel League baseball honors

