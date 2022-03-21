Last week was not a good one for the Santa Ynez baseball team. On the flipside, it was a great one for Lompoc.
The Braves scored two wins against Santa Ynez, including Friday's wild 5-4 victory where the Braves scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to come back from a 4-1 deficit, giving the Braves two surprising Channel League victories.
Matt Kovach, Brandon Brickey, Bridger Coleman and Jacob Escobedo all had hits in the inning to propel the Braves to Friday's win. Coleman and Escobedo each had multiple hits as Brickey and Gabe Hirzel both pitched for the Braves with Hirzel coming up with the Win.
Santa Ynez entered the week on a three-game losing streak. In Friday's loss, Santa Ynez senior Owen Hunt went 2-for-4, as did Mikey Gills. Gills drove in a pair of runs.
Jackson Cloud was solid on the hill for the Pirates, going six innings. He scattered four hits and struck out 10, allowing two runs.
"We are scuffling," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said. "I was very proud of our kids competing today, but to Lompoc's credit they never gave up. We need to learn how to CLOSE the game out. We are learning some hard lessons, and I believe we will be better in the games to come."
Santa Ynez entered the week 9-5 overall and 3-4 in league. The Braves entered the week 6-7 overall and 3-4 in league.
Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 11-2 on March 15. In that one, Dickey said the Pirates couldn't overcome a rough start on the road to Lompoc.
"You've got to tip your cap sometimes when you get outplayed," Dickey said. "Bridger Coleman was outstanding on the mound for Lompoc."
Coleman struck out 10 and scattered seven hits, per Dickey.
Dickey noted that Tate Minus struck out four in two innings of relief and Caleb Cassidy was 2-for-3.
Softball
Lompoc 17, Santa Ynez 4
Lompoc used a big fourth inning to roll past Santa Ynez on March 18.
Briana Reitmeier earned the win in the circle for the Braves. Lompoc is 12-2 on the season 6-1 in league heading into the Tuesday game against Santa Barbara.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.
Golf
Dos Pueblos 375, Lompoc 576
Kellon Flaherty led the Braves shooting a 108 on March 18 at La Purisima. He was followed by teammates Lawson Mendez (111), Trysten Rubio (116), Isaac Velasquez (117) and Braiden Flaherty (124).
Swimming
Santa Ynez edged Lompoc 81-80 in a girls swim meet last week.
Madison Judy of Santa Ynez won the 200 free and Yasmin Caroso Ozkan won the 200 IM for Santa Ynez.
Lilly Maza won the 50 free and the 100 free as Judy added a win in the 500 free.
Weylin Hawkins, Caroso Ozkan, Gigi Hall and Mazza won the 200 free relay as Hall won the 100 backstroke.
Judy, Gigi Hall, Hawkins and Mazza won the 400 free.
Lompoc's Clara Ainsworth, Iwa Martinson, Kalani Perez and Alexis Guerrero won the 200-yard medley relay and Ainsworth also won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke as Martinson was second in both the 50 and 100 free.
Perez was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 free as Guerrero was fourth in both the 200 free and 100 breast.
Michelle Koga was second in the 500 free and third in the 200.
The Santa Ynez boys beat Lompoc 115-50.
The Pirates won the boys 200 Medley Relay with Anthony Orozco, Addison Hawkins, Bennett Thorne and Landon Lassahn.
Lassahn won the 200 free and Kaj Stormo won the 500 free.
Addison Hawkins, Cristian Sotelo, Kaj Stormo, Bennett Thorne and won the 200 free relay.
Orozco won the 100 backstroke and Addison Hawkins won the 100 breast.
Orozco, Zack Bennett, Stormo and Lassahn won the 400 free relay.
Lompoc's Gustavo Delgato, Diego Torres, Mark Ainsworth and Trent Bauldy bettered their 200 medley time by 1.5 second and bettered the D4 CIF auto time.
Ainsworth won the 50 and 100 free, both CIF automatic qualifying times.
Delgato won the 200 IM and 100 fly, both CIF auto times. Torres was third in the 100 breast.
Boys Tennis
Cabrillo 11, Bishop Diego 7
Tim Edwards and Mateo Jimenez won in straight sets in singles and the doubles teams of Tyler Farrance and Matt Gordon and Max Torina and Adrian Serniak all won two sets each.
Chris Barry led the way in singles winning two sets and Alfredo Cervantes and Vincent Huizar both won a set each.