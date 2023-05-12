051223 PVHS baseball 01
Pioneer Valley's Estevan Fonseca struck out seven in a two-hit complete game in a win against Nipomo on Thursday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Estevan Fonseca delivered Thursday, and the Pioneer Valley baseball team earned a three-way share of the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Atascadero.

Consistently dropping his curveball in for strikes against the befuddled Nipomo hitters, Fonseca struck out seven in a two-hit complete game. His defense was error-free behind him, and the offense did enough for the Panthers to win 4-0 at Pioneer Valley on their Senior Day.

The game was the regular season finale for both teams. Pioneer Valley will enter the CIF Central Section Playoffs with a 16-6-1 overall record after finishing 11-3 in the Ocean League. Nipomo wound up 7-20, 2-12.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

Sports Reporter

