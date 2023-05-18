Five of the six area high school baseball teams that played in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals.

In Division 1, No. 7 Righetti nipped No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier 1-0 in 13 innings.

Cabrillo, St. Joseph and Lompoc all moved on in Division 2. No. 3 Cabrillo got past No. 14 Clovis North 2-1 in nine innings, No. 7 St. Joseph edged No. 10 Clovis East 4-3 in nine and No. 12 Lompoc upset No. 5 Atascadero by the football score of 17-15.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.