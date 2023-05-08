St. Joseph made four errors, Righetti had one harmless miscue, and therein lay the difference as Righetti clinched the Mountain League championship by winning the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at Righetti that wrapped up the league campaign for both teams.
Righetti, leading second-place St. Joseph by a game going in, won the first game 3-0. All three Warriors runs were unearned, and Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles blanked the Knights on a three-hit complete game.
St. Joseph won the second game 4-2 and snapped Righetti's seven-game winning streak. The Warriors finished the regular season 20-7, 13-1. St. Joseph, 16-10, 12-2, will wrap up its regular season with a Tuesday non-league home game against Mission Prep that is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.
Righetti has won back-to-back Mountain League titles and coach Kyle Tognazzini has led the Warriors to three championships in four complete seasons.
With Righetti as the designated visitor for the first game, lead-off batter Caden Cuccia drew a walk. Cuccia went to second base on an errant pickoff throw by St. Joseph pitcher Omar Reynoso, advanced to third when a high Reynoso pitch went off St. Joseph catcher Niko Peinado's glove then scored on a Ricky Smith ground out.
Tobin Thomas led off the seventh for Righetti with a single then went to third when Reynoso, after diving to try to catch a Cuccia bunt, tried to complete a tough throw to first and threw the ball into right field for a two-base error. Thomas scored on an Adrian Santini sacrifice fly then Cuccia scored on an errant throw from the outfield on the play.
As for Robles, 10-0 now and sporting a 1.52 ERA going in that he lowered a bit Saturday, the senior didn't allow a St. Joseph runner past second base.
"I was really nervous and excited before the game, it being against St. Joseph with first place at stake," Robles said afterward.
"Right before the game, my stomach was in a knot. I felt like I was going to throw up. But that's baseball. You show up and get after it."
Robles let his defense do most of the work, though he did strike out five. "I was just relying mostly on my fastball. I tried to blow it by them and did just that."
The senior right-hander struck out the side after Jeremiah Philson singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Knights. Philson had two of St. Joseph's three hits.
Cuccia transferred from St. Joseph to Righetti this school year. Reynoso transferred from Righetti to St. Joseph. As he strode toward the plate to start his at-bat in the first inning of the opener, Cuccia stopped and embraced Peinado briefly.
The sportsmanship devolved for a time in the top of the seventh. Players from the opposing teams had words with each other after the Reynoso two-base throwing error. The umpires summoned coaches onto the field and appeared to warn both teams.
Reynoso gave up just six hits. Thomas, Brodie Miller and Jacob McMillan had two hits apiece for Righetti. There were no extra-base hits for either side.
"We're excited," about the upcoming playoffs, said Robles. "The playoffs will be a very difficult challenge, but we have a great team here."
The Knights spotted the Warriors two runs in the first then, with three runs in the second inning and one in the third, did the rest of the scoring.
St. Joseph starter Hunter Hammond went two thirds of an inning and Peinado, St. Joseph's catcher in the opener, pitched the rest of the way for the Knights.
Jayden Cervantez and Jayson Rodriguez both had a hit and an RBI for St. Joseph. Erik Furness had two hits for the Knights.
Orcutt Academy, VCA playoff match-ups set
The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team will take on No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.
Meanwhile, the Valley Christian Academy softball team has a Southern Section Division 7 home game in the second round Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Ontario.
Orcutt will try to pull the upset Tuesday against the top-ranked Royals, who beat the Spartans twice during the regular season. Orcutt Academy upset No. 2 Kerman 5-4 at Kerman last Thursday in OA's first semifinals appearance in program history to get to the final. Mission Prep beat No. 4 Bakersfield West 6-3 in the other Division semifinal.
Orcutt Academy's singles lineup of Ari Sherman at No. 1, Luke Fina at No. 2, Etienne Maletz at No. 3, Sean Fina at No. 4, Matthew Fina at No. 5 and Dario Lopez at No. 6 has been impressive in the playoffs.
The Spartans defeated Tulare Western 6-3 in the first round and Tulare Mission Oak 7-2 in the quarterfinals. Orcutt Academy clinched the win during singles play in both matches. Sherman and the Fina triplets all won their singles matches at Kerman then Sherman teamed with Luke Fina for the win at No. 1 doubles that clinched the win for the Spartans.
Freshman Maggie Moore pitched a one-hit complete game to lift the VCA softball team (4-9) to a 5-0 win at Inglewood Amino Leadership in the first round of the SS-Division 7 Playoffs Thursday.
Tuesday, the Lions will host an Ontario team that is 13-8.
Moore leads VCA in batting average. She is hitting .515. Laila Waterman is batting .500, and Juliza Evans is hitting .357.
Waterman leads the Lions in RBIs with 13. Moore has 12.
