St. Joseph's Niko Peinado gave up two hits in seven innings pitched in relief to get the win against Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph-Righetti regular season-ending doubleheader at Righetti will have a bearing on the Mountain League baseball championship. The Knights saw to that Tuesday.

Second-place St. Joseph edged Arroyo Grande 1-0 in eight innings at Dave Brunell Field while first-place Righetti was winning in a 13-1 rout at Paso Robles that was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

St. Joseph (14-9, 10-1) will play at Righetti (18-6, 11-0) in a May 6 doubleheader with the first pitch slated for 11 a.m. Each team has three games left in the regular season. Tuesday, the Knights knocked third-place Arroyo Grande (14-10, 7-4) out of contention for first place. The Knights will finish no worse than a tie for second place with the Eagles.

