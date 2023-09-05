052523 Rio Field Santa Ynez 01
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board approved renaming the school's football field Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio in 2020.

 Contributed

The dedication of Rio Memorial Field at Santa Ynez High School will highlight a light slate of Friday night football in the area.

Several area teams have byes this week, but Santa Maria (2-1) will play a non-league game at Santa Ynez (1-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. The ceremony dedicating Rio Memorial Field is slated for 6:40 p.m., 20 minutes before Santa Ynez' season home opener is scheduled to start.

The Santa Ynez school football field will be renamed Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio.

