SMHS BSOC 01
Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna, kneeling, talks to his players at halftime of their game against Santa Ynez earlier this season.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Santa Maria won 3-1 at Paso Robles to move to 15-7-3, 9-2-2. Pioneer Valley cruised to a 6-1 win at Cabrillo to go to 10-3-7, 8-2-3.

Arroyo Grande is 14-5-1, 9-2-1. At press time Tuesday, the Eagles were scheduled to host Cabrillo Wednesday night with a regular season-ending showdown at Santa Maria set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. Pioneer Valley will finish its regular season at home Wednesday night with a 6 p.m. game against San Luis Obispo.

Randy Ramirez notched a hat trick, with three goals, in Pioneer Valley's win at Cabrillo. Luis Cortes, Adrian Limon and Isaac Morales scored a goal apiece for the Panthers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

