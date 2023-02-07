Santa Maria won 3-1 at Paso Robles to move to 15-7-3, 9-2-2. Pioneer Valley cruised to a 6-1 win at Cabrillo to go to 10-3-7, 8-2-3.
Arroyo Grande is 14-5-1, 9-2-1. At press time Tuesday, the Eagles were scheduled to host Cabrillo Wednesday night with a regular season-ending showdown at Santa Maria set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. Pioneer Valley will finish its regular season at home Wednesday night with a 6 p.m. game against San Luis Obispo.
Randy Ramirez notched a hat trick, with three goals, in Pioneer Valley's win at Cabrillo. Luis Cortes, Adrian Limon and Isaac Morales scored a goal apiece for the Panthers.
No details on Santa Maria's win at Paso Robles were available.
Orcutt Academy 68, Morro Bay 37
Elizabeth Johnson poured in 30 points and snared 15 rebounds, and the Spartans (21-4, 10-2) rolled to a Mountain League win against the Pirates (11-14, 2-10) at Lakeview Junior High school.
Orcutt Academy wrapped up second place with its win Monday night.
Devyn Kendrick (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) racked up a triple-double for the Spartans. She also made four steals. Ashley Barrientos scored 14 points, and Khaelii Robertson had eight points and eight rebounds.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.