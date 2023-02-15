It isn't often that a No. 16 seed beats a No. 1 in the playoffs, but the Righetti boys soccer team accomplished just that Tuesday night.

The Warriors stunned the top-ranked Tigers, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks at Wasco. Righetti goalkeeper Nick Calderon made two big saves late in regulation to keep the Warriors in contention.

The upset was one of several that local boys soccer teams scored Tuesday. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.