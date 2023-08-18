When the Agoura and Lompoc football teams played each other in a season opener at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc last year, Lompoc won in a 51-12 rout.
That was last year.
Thursday night, Harrison Novak had a part in three touchdowns, Agoura won most of the battles up front and the Chargers scored a convincing 23-7 win at Huyck Stadium, sending a near-capacity Lompoc crowd home disappointed.
The season opener was the first the Braves have lost since 2010. The following year, Lompoc ran the table, going 14-0 and defeating Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo 21-0 for the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division championship. Lompoc moved to the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.
Thursday night, Lompoc quarterback Tony Arango answered Novak's 53-yard touchdown strike to Miles Hull with a six-yard touchdown toss to Aidan Vargas in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. However, the Chargers went ahead for good in the second quarter on the second of three Braves first half turnovers.
The Chargers appeared to strip Braves receiver Nelson Maldonado of the ball after a short pass from Arango. Novak took off with it and sprinted 70 yards with the go-ahead, and winning, score.
"The big thing about football is the football," veteran Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said afterward. "You have to protect it. We didn't do a good job of that."
Jones guided the 2011 Lompoc team to the Northwest Division title after his 2010 squad lost 13-7 to Arroyo Grande in the Braves' season debut that year.
Besides the Braves' turnover problems Thursday night, "The team that blocks better and tackles better usually wins," said Jones. "Agoura did a better job of that than we did.
"We struggled to tackle. We couldn't run the ball. We couldn't pass protect."
It didn't help, Jones said, that the Braves were missing two of their starting offensive linemen because of injuries.
"We found out Tuesday that our right tackle couldn't play," said Jones. "Then we found out Wednesday that our left tackle couldn't play.
"With seven regular linemen total, we're thin there as it is," Jones said.
Novak and Hull hooked up for 146 yards unofficially, and Novak threw for 184 yards total as Lompoc's secondary struggled in pass coverage.
The Agoura quarterback finished a 51-yard drive on the first possession of the second half with a five-yard touchdown run. Deividas Paulauskas gave the Chargers a 16-7 halftime lead with a 32-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
The Chargers likely could have had at least two more touchdowns, but their offense was flagged a lot and penalties nullified several big Agoura plays, including one that Jake Mercer nearly scored on. Mercer did wind up as the game's leading rusher, with 59 yards.
The Braves rushed for just 31 yards, and the Chargers sacked Arango four times, including three sacks in the first half. The last sack of Arango came on a crushing Ty Hauser tackle that buried Arango for an 11-yard loss to effectively kill a fourth quarter drive after Lompoc had a first down at the Agoura 10.
Despite being pressured often, Arango, the new Lompoc varsity starter after Santa Barbara County passing yardage record holder and 2022 All-Area MVP Cavin Ross graduated last June, threw for 168 yards, including 88 to Maldonado, his childhood buddy.
However, the Lompoc offense couldn't finish any drives, save the one that ended with the Arango touchdown pass to Aidan Vargas.
"We'd get it going, get it going then shoot ourselves in the foot," said Jones.
Lompoc will play another non-league game at Pioneer Valley next Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Cabrillo boys water polo, Santa Maria girls volleyball teams win
The Cabrillo boys water polo squad, which won the Central Section Division 3 championship last year, opened with a 9-4 win over Pioneer Valley at home Thursday. The game was the Pioneer Valley season opener as well.
Tuesday, the Santa Maria girls volleyball team edged Valley Christian Academy 3-2 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. Set scores were 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 15-9.
No details from either event were available. The 2022 Pioneer Valley boys water polo squad made it to the Division 3 semifinals in the Panthers' first post-season appearance in program history.