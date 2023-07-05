Santa Ynez senior Landon Lassahn is the boys All-Mountain League Swim and Dive MVP, and Orcutt Academy senior Mason Enthoven is the boys All-Ocean League Swim and Dive MVP.

Meanwhile, Righetti senior Allie Cabiles earned the girls Mountain League co-MVP honor with San Luis Obispo sophomore Kale Burk.

Templeton sophomore Kylie Bell is the girls Ocean League MVP. San Luis Obispo took boy the boys and girls Mountain League team titles. The Atascadero boys and girls swept the Ocean League team championships.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

