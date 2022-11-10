The Arroyo Grande and Cabrillo boys water polo teams moved into the championship game in the CIF Central Section Division 1 and 3 playoffs respectively with semifinal wins Wednesday.
Pioneer Valley, in its first-ever playoff appearance, came up a goal short in the Division 3 semis.
Top seed Arroyo Grande (24-7) rolled to a 15-6 win against No. 5 Clovis Buchanan (13-11) at Arroyo Grande in a Division 1 semifinal. The Eagles led 5-3 going into the second quarter then steadily pulled away.
Arroyo Grande will host No. 2 Clovis North (18-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Division 1 title game. Clovis North defeated No. 3 Clovis 10-4 in the other Division 1 semi.
No. 3 Cabrillo (15-8) upset No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific (18-11) 12-9 at Sierra Pacific in a Division 3 semifinal Wednesday. Cabrillo goalkeeper Ethan Stocker has been steady all year and will lead the Conquistadores into the Division 3 title game, at No. 1 Madera Saturday at a time TBA.
Pioneer Valley beat Madera twice during the regular season, but couldn't top the top seed a third time. The Coyotes (18-12) edged the Panthers (17-13) 10-9 in a Division 3 semifinal at Madera.
Madera led 4-2 at halftime Wednesday.
Adrian Eisner and Victor Cambero scored four goals apiece for the Panthers. Nickolas Limon made one, and Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Luis Padilla made 10 saves.
Eisner, the Panthers season scoring leader, connected on all four of his shots.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.