The Cabrillo boys basketball team gave itself an early Christmas gift on Dec. 10.

The Conquistadores celebrated a remarkable 54-47 comeback win over a powerful and previously undefeated Righetti Warriors team (6-0 before them game, now 9-1).

The Conqs were down by 12, 32-20, at the half before going on a 34-17 second half run to post their fourth victory (4-5) of the season, overcoming a 28-point performance by Righetti senior Angel Durazo.

Righetti is a veteran team with 10 seniors and four juniors on the squad.

Cabrillo?

“We have just two seniors and only three players with varsity experience and one of them is injured,” said Cabrillo head coach Steven Coleman. “Most everyone else is a junior and a number of them didn’t play last year in our COVID-shortened season.

“So we’re a young team. Everything is new to them. This was a big win, a big confidence booster.”

The win was even more impressive because the Conqs’ did it without their leading scorer.

“We’re missing junior Noah Pacheco,” said Coleman. “He’s got an injured ankle and probably won’t be ready to play until we begin our (Channel) league season (Jan. 4 at Santa Ynez). He’s one of our returning starters and to win without him was impressive.”

His teammates more than picked up the slack.

Junior guard Lorenzo Martinez scored 17 points, junior guard Caleb Cowper scored 13 and senior forward/center Bradley McCune added 11.

“Lorenzo and Bradley have provided leadership all season and we’ve relied on their scoring and defense and Caleb’s scoring has been important to our success,” said Coleman. “But senior guard Zach Radabaugh is the heart of the team. He sets the tone on defense. He’s just a hard-nosed, gritty, in-your-face defender and the team feeds of his energy, and junior guard Julian Reagan has been our most consistent player.”

Three more juniors play key reserve roles; King-Trey Mack and brothers Marquese and Jaylun McClean.

Rounding out the squad are junior Gavin Ehrlich and sophomore Ben Valenciano – both sent to help shore up the junior varsity squad but will return to the varsity roster when league play begins.

The Conqs fell behind the Warriors early battling before back after the break.

“We’ve been up-and-down all season. We’ve got a lot of kids in new roles and they’re all still learning where they fit in so they can play team basketball,” said Coleman. “In the first half, we weren’t taking care of the ball. We weren’t boxing out on defense or fighting for a second shot on offense. That second half showed the boys what they can do when they work in unison.

“They’re still learning how to trust each other, how to stick to the discipline we work on in practice. The second half was a real confidence booster.”

Cabrillo had a similar game against Camarillo earlier in the season, also winning that one 54-47, in a tournament game on Dec. 2 at Camarillo.

“Camarillo is rated a top 30 team but the boys weren’t afraid, they stayed disciplined and pulled out the win,” said Coleman. “Those two wins against two top teams showed us that we can compete with anyone.”

It’s still early and Coach Coleman continues experimenting.

“We’re trying multiple things on offense – a 4-out, a 5-out and ball screen offenses. It really depends on who we play. We’ll change things up so we’re not predictable and to match our offense to the strengths of the kids on the floor,” said Coleman. “We’re trying a number of things. One thing we regularly do is change our entire offense in the fourth quarter. That keeps us from being one dimensional and keeps the other team on its heels.”

In the Righetti game, Coleman had the offense go for more fast breaks in the fourth quarter, switching from a more deliberate pass-first, ball-handling offense.

The Cabrillo defense is mostly man-to-man but, as with the offense, Coleman switches things up to keep his opponents off guard.

“We do a lot of full court zone press but then move back to man,” said Coleman. “But we’ll throw in some 2-3 or 3-2 zone so the other team doesn’t get too comfortable.”

While the Conqs currently hover around the .500 mark, Coleman sees better things down the road.

“This is a good group of kids with a lot of heart. Remember, we’re only got two seniors and most of our players barely have any varsity experience,” said Coleman. “So this is a learning year, a building year and we’re building for the future.

“It’s a pretty special group and they now know they can play with anybody. I know they’ll make some good things happen this year and everyone better watch out – we’ll be even better next year.”