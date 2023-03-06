The Cabrillo baseball team has played six games and has won them all.

The Conquistadores moved to 6-0 by beating Lompoc 5-3 at Cabrillo Saturday in a non-league game. The win was the second for Cabrillo against its Lompoc Valley rival this year. Cabrillo beat Lompoc (1-2) 5-4 at Lompoc Feb. 17.

Saturday, Landon Maberry racked up a big stat line, and Spencer Gallimore gave up three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings pitched to get the win. Maberry went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

