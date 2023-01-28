cabrillo.jpg
The Cabrillo boys wrestling team celebrated its seniors this week ahead of its match against Nipomo.

The Cabrillo boys wrestling team took this one rather decisively.

Andrew Wallace (113 pounds), Talon Simpson (120), Aidan Higgs (160) and Lyndon Weng (195) all won by fall, and the Conquistadores beat Nipomo 67-12 Thursday night.

Cabrillo got four points via a major decision for Dominic Rojas at 145 pounds and three more via a decision for Jet Jacobson at 152. Jacobson won with a takedown in overtime.

