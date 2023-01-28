The Cabrillo boys wrestling team took this one rather decisively.
Andrew Wallace (113 pounds), Talon Simpson (120), Aidan Higgs (160) and Lyndon Weng (195) all won by fall, and the Conquistadores beat Nipomo 67-12 Thursday night.
Cabrillo got four points via a major decision for Dominic Rojas at 145 pounds and three more via a decision for Jet Jacobson at 152. Jacobson won with a takedown in overtime.
Raymond Dinio, Nick Luna, Kyris Smith, Joseph Luna, Jeffery Detzler and Aaron Coulter all garnered six-point forfeit wins for Cabrillo.
Joe Beach won by fall at 182 pounds, and Walter Boling collected a forfeit win at 285 for the Nipomo points.
Valley Christian Academy boys win twice
The Lions (15-8) defeated Greensboro, North Carolina-based Shining Light Academy 89-56 Wednesday and Cramerton, South Carolina-based Cramerton Christian Academy 62-55 Thursday in VCA's first two tournament games at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
No VCA stats from either game were available. The Lions were scheduled to play Mercer Christian Academy of Princeton, West Virginia Friday morning in the final VCA tournament game.
Templeton 78, Santa Ynez 76 (OT)
After sitting atop the Ocean League not long ago, the Pirates (14-7, 5-3) are sitting in a tie for fourth after losing in overtime at Templeton, their third straight league game and fourth overall.
This time, the Pirates came up just short despite 29 points from Landon Lassahn, 17 from Jackson Ollenburger, 14 from Caleb Cassidy and 12 from Hale Durbiano.
Greenville (South Carolina) 62, VCA 29
The Hurricanes (16-7) eased to a tournament win against the Lions (10-11).
Sami Walker led VCA with 12 points, and Katelyn Mikkelson scored eight. VCA was scheduled to play Asheville (North Carolina) for third place at 12 p.m. Friday.
Santa Maria 45, Atascadero 31
Yuridia Ramos scored 18 points, Aaliyah Juarez put in 11 and the Saints beat the Greyhounds at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym to move to 17-6, 6-3.
The Saints pulled down 53 rebounds. Phoebe Becerra had 15, and Brianna Hill snared 13.
The Greyhounds are 2-19, 0-9.
YTempleton 51, Santa Ynez 41
The Eagles (7-10, 3-5) took a league road win against the Pirates (7-15, 1-7) at Santa Ynez.
A quartet of freshmen led the Pirates. Helina Pecile earned a double-double with 11 points and 20 rebounds. She also made five steals. Rylan Agin scored eight points and snared five rebounds, Lexi Molera scored eight points, and Elena Sleiman chalked up four points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Conquistadores (6-11-2, 3-3) evened their Mountain League record with a win against the Pirates (4-8-1, 2-5-1) in a league game at Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez was slated to host Cabrillo Friday night at 6 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.