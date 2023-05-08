The Cabrillo baseball team salvaged a split of its two-game series with Atascadero with an authoritative 10-4 win at co-league champion Atascadero Friday and earned a share of the Ocean League title.
Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley dropped a chance to repeat as the outright Ocean League champion. The Cabrillo-Atascadero split left the door open for the Panthers to win the league title outright, but Morro Bay slammed the door shut with a 5-4 upset win at Pioneer Valley Friday.
Atascadero finished a 7-1 win Friday in the first half of the Atascadero-Cabrillo series.
That game was suspended in the seventh inning with Atascadero leading 7-1 in the seventh at Cabrillo Tuesday night when the sprinklers came on. The Cabrillo coaching staff did not have access to turn the sprinklers off, so the teams resumed the game at Atascadero Friday, with the Greyhounds remaining the designated visitors, at that point. After they finished that game, the teams played their second game at the regularly scheduled 4:30 p.m. start time Friday.
The results left Cabrillo 21-5, 11-3 and Atascadero 21-6, 11-3 as those teams finished their respective regular seasons. The Panthers (14-6-1, 9-3) must sweep their two-game series with Nipomo (7-18, 2-10) in order to earn a three-way share of the league title.
The teams will play each other at Nipomo Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and at Pioneer Valley Thursday at the same time.
Cabrillo 10, Atascadero 4
After being two-hit by Greyhounds starter (Chase Viale, 6 innings) and closer Jack Thompson (the seventh), and seeing Atascadero's Johnnie Debrun drive in two runs in the first game, Cabrillo earned a share of the league title with a solid second game of the series.
After spotting the Greyhounds two first-inning runs, the Conquistadores scored four in the second then pulled away. Gabe Barraza had two hits and two RBIs, Blake Gregory had two hits, both doubles, and drove in a run and Tommy Kiesling had two hits. Gage Mattis pitched a complete game to get the win.
Kiesling had the lone Cabrillo RBI in the first game.
Morro Bay 5, Pioneer Valley 4
The Pirates (9-11, 6-6) out-hit the Panthers 12-4, and the Panthers came up short despite three errors by the Pirates. The Panthers made two errors themselves.
Elias Giddings and Andrew Sandoval both doubled for Pioneer Valley. None of the Panthers had more than one base hit, and none of PV's RBIs came via a hit.
Nipomo 4, Orcutt Academy 3 (8 innings)
The Spartans scored twice in the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Titans won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth.
Ozzy Ortega had two hits and an RBI for the Titans, and Ian Ackerman and Joe Beach both had a hit and an RBI. Austin Jones had three hits and scored a run for Nipomo.
Timmy Lee had a double and an RBI for the Spartans.
Gabe Rodriguez pitched the last seven innings for Nipomo and gave up three runs on four hits.
Arroyo Grande, Lompoc split
The teams finished their respective league campaigns by splitting a doubleheader at Lompoc. The Eagles won the first game 7-4. The Braves took the second 12-11. The teams tied each other for fourth place.
Ryan Tayman went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Eagles (15-11, 8-6) in the opener. Lompoc is 14-11, 8-6.
San Luis Obispo takes two from Santa Ynez
The Tigers (14-10, 9-5) secured third place by sweeping the Pirates (6-18-1, 1-13) 5-2, 3-2 at Santa Ynez.
CIF Southern Section Playoffs
Fountain Valley Los Amigos defeated the Earwigs 7-3 at Dunn Saturday in the first round.
Spencer Troise had two hits and an RBI for Dunn, which finished 13-7. The Lobos moved to 14-10.
Lompoc 11, Mission Prep 0
The Braves scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Lompoc, and the game was called at that point because of the 10-run rule.
Lompoc right-hander Cheyanne Cordova pitched a two-hit complete game and helped herself by hitting a double and driving in a run. Natalie Aguilar racked up two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Braves. Lola Soukup had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Lompoc (14-7-1, 7-4) was in a tie for second place with Paso Robles (13-10, 7-4) and was set to play at Paso Robles Monday in the first game of a busy three-game week for the Braves, thanks to earlier rainouts.
Mission Prep slipped to 9-12-1, 5-7.
Cabrillo 2, Orcutt Academy 1
The Conquistadores edged the Spartans in a league game at Cabrillo. Velen Velazquez had two hits for Orcutt Academy and drove in Valerie Zepeda with the Orcutt run.
Cabrillo moved to 12-5, 9-3. Orcutt Academy dropped to 8-10, 5-6.
Santa Maria 15, Santa Ynez 6
The Saints moved to 3-14, 2-8 with a win at Santa Ynez. Kylie Lapointe doubled and drove in three runs for the Pirates (1-13, 1-9).
