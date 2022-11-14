In its first year as a CIF Central Section member, the Cabrillo boys water polo team has earned the Division 3 championship.

Goalkeeper Ethan Stocker, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12, led No. 3 Cabrillo to a 5-4 win at No. 1 Madera in the divisional championship game Saturday.

The game was tight throughout. Cabrillo led 3-2 at halftime, neither team scored in the third then the Conquistadores held off the Coyotes, with each team scoring twice, in the fourth to take the title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

