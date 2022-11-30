The 2022 version of the Cabrillo-Lompoc Lompoc Valley girls basketball rivalry went to Cabrillo Tuesday night.

The Conquistadores (2-1) out-scored the Braves (0-3) 12-1 in the fourth quarter and came away with a 34-22 win in a low-scoring non-league game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion.

Cabrillo clung to a 22-21 lead to start the fourth quarter. Angie Gonzalez gave the Conquistadores a lift in the fourth when she hit a 3-pointer, the only trey Cabrillo made Tuesday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

