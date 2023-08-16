Cabrillo tennis
Left to right, Cabrillo tennis players Emily Remirez and Tobyn Jory won a doubles match and a singles match in Cabrillo’s 8-1 win over Pioneer Valley at Cabrillo in a season opener.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Cabrillo girls tennis team got its 2023 season off to a fast start Tuesday.

Tobyn Jory and Emily Ramirez both earned a singles and doubles point, Cabrillo won every singles match and the Conquistadores beat Pioneer Valley 8-1 at Cabrillo.

Besides being the season debut for both teams, Tuesday marked the league opener for both. Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley are both in the Ocean League.

