Mark Boatman of Paso Robles was the medalist with a 76 over 18 holes at Paso Robles Golf Club Tuesday, but Cabrillo won an Ocean League mini-tournament team title for the second straight time.

Luke Radabaugh shot an 81 for Cabrillo, Rowan Clarke followed with a solid 85, and the Conquistadores won Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 2 with a team score of 487, well ahead of the 514 for runner-up Paso Robles.

Nipomo finished third at 535. Lompoc was fourth at 540, Orcutt Academy finished fifth at 556, Atascadero was sixth with a 562, Santa Maria came in seventh at 618 and Pioneer Valley was seventh at 622.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

