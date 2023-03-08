Mark Boatman of Paso Robles was the medalist with a 76 over 18 holes at Paso Robles Golf Club Tuesday, but Cabrillo won an Ocean League mini-tournament team title for the second straight time.
Luke Radabaugh shot an 81 for Cabrillo, Rowan Clarke followed with a solid 85, and the Conquistadores won Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 2 with a team score of 487, well ahead of the 514 for runner-up Paso Robles.
Nipomo finished third at 535. Lompoc was fourth at 540, Orcutt Academy finished fifth at 556, Atascadero was sixth with a 562, Santa Maria came in seventh at 618 and Pioneer Valley was seventh at 622.
Behind Boatman and Radabaugh, Luke Rogers of Atascadero, at 82, Clarke with his 85 and Richard Kelly of Orcutt Academy with an 86 rounded out the individual top five.
Saul Salazar at 105, Sam Lorca at 106 and Tristan Sarot at 110 followed Radabaugh and Clarke in the scoring for Cabrillo.
Some area team leaders included Magnus Ling for Nipomo with a 93, Lawson Mendez for Lompoc with a 94, Michael Estrada for Pioneer Valley with a 102 and Adryan Fuentes for Santa Maria with a 103.
Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 2
Medalist Luke Davis led Templeton to the team title at Rancho Maria Golf Course. Davis shot a two-over 74 for 18 holes, and the victorious Eagles carded a team total of 425, edging runner-up St. Joseph (430).
Righetti, at 431, finished in third, a stroke back of the Knights. San Luis Obispo (436), Santa Ynez (437), Mission Prep (444), Arroyo Grande (448) and Morro Bay (456) followed in fairly tightly bunched team scoring.
Brayden Mloodzik led the Pirates with an 82. Rye Winans (83), Jackson St. Denis (90), Von Gordon (91) and Owen Hirth (91) followed for Santa Ynez.
The Conquistadores ran their season record to 7-0 with a non-league win at Santa Ynez Tuesday.
Gage Mattis pitched a three-hit complete game for Cabrillo. His batterymate, catcher Blake Gregory, went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Ray Hernandez was 2-for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Carson Heath was 2-for-4 and scored a Cabrillo run. Dylan Peters was 1-for-3 with a double for Santa Ynez.
Braves starter Tony Arango held the Braves hitless during his four innings of work, Darek Vickery had five RBIs and the Braves won in a rout of the Saints for the second straight time.
Lompoc sophomore Jack Jones threw a perfect game in Lompoc's 11-0 win over Santa Maria last Friday.
The Braves (4-1) scored seven runs in the second inning and rolled to a win against the Saints in a non-league game at Lompoc.
Cheyanne Cordova, Grace Day, Savannah Rounds, Lauren Jansen, Avary Mongomery and Natalie Aguilar all drove in a run for Lompoc in the second.
Cordova, the starting pitcher, and Teagan Thompson combined for the shutout. Cordova pitched the first two innings Thompson finished up.
The Conquistadores (2-0) opened their 2023 season by beating Paramount 9-2 and El Monte Arroyo 3-0 in an out-of-town tournament Saturday.
Cabrillo starter Marie Terrones held Arroyo to one hit and struck out two in Cabrillo's second tournament game.
Cuesta takes two from Hancock
Cuesta, the No. 10 team in the California Community College Baseball Coaches' Association (CCCBCA) poll beat No. 7 Hancock College for the second time in two days Wednesday, 6-3 at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
The Cougars (12-7-1, 6-2) won behind a complete game by Luigi Albano-Dito, (2-2) who held the Bulldogs to three runs on seven hits, and moved ahead of the Bulldogs in the Western State Conference North Division standings.
Hancock dropped to 11-7, 5-2 after winning its first five WSC North games. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 12-5 at Cuesta Tuesday. At press time Wednesday, the Bulldogs were set to try to salvage a game in the three-game series, with the teams to play Thursday at 12 p.m. at Cuesta.
Wednesday, the Cougars tagged Bulldogs freshman right-hander Cooper Bagby (4-1) with his first loss of the season. Bagby gave up six runs, five earned, on six hits in 5.1 innings Wednesday.
Hancock reliever Anthony Lopez held the Cougars scoreless on one hit in his 3.2 innings of work, but the Bulldogs couldn't rally against Albano-Dito.
The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead in the third on a Brayan Nunez RBI single, but were scoreless after that. The Cougars went ahead for good, 4-3 in the fourth, on a two-run Alex Hagen double to left. Hagen was thrown out trying to stretch his hit to a triple, but the Cougars were on their way to their second win in the series.
Hagen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on the day.
The Cougars chased Bulldogs starter Nate Wenzel (2-2) after just 1.2 innings Tuesday. The usually reliable Hancock defense slipped badly, with four errors on the day, and just two of the seven runs off Wenzel were earned.
Hancock scored four unearned runs itself in the sixth, with three coming on a Luke Wenzel homer. However, that was it for the Hancock scoring that day.
Cuesta starter Justin Vose (2-0) went eight innings to get the win. On a day in which the Cougars out-hit the Bulldogs 16-12, Vose gave up 10 hits but just one earned run.
Luke Wenzel went 2-for-4.
