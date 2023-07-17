080318 Cabrillo 2018 Hall of Fame 06.jpg
Buy Now

Medals honoring inductees for Cabrillo High School's 1967 League Championship were ready to be handed out at the Teams & Alumni Hall of Fame induction dinner at Cabrillo High School in 2018.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

The eighth annual Cabrillo High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cabrillo cafeteria.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $35 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at the Cabrillo High School Web Store. All proceeds will be designated to benefit the Cabrillo boys wrestling program. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
9
0
0