Lompoc Unified School District announced this week that it has hired the new athletic director at Cabrillo High School.
Michael Dietz will oversee the 20-plus athletic teams at the school, starting in the 2022-23 academic year. Dietz has spent the last six years as a physical education teacher at Fesler Junior High in Santa Maria.
Dietz was also an assistant baseball coach at Orcutt Academy and an umpire in the area, working with the Los Padres Umpire Association. He also coached basketball and volleyball at Fesler. Dietz spent a season as the head freshman coach at Citrus Valley High School in Redlands in 2015. He earned his Masters in sports management from Ohio University in 2020.
On Tuesday night, the Lompoc Board of Education approved the hiring of Dietz. In a press release, superintendent Trevor McDonald said he was happy with the move.
"Mr. Dietz comes to us with solid athletic experience. He has been trained by some of the best and we are excited to see what he brings to the CHS program and the opportunities he provides our student athletes," McDonald said, according to an LUSD press release.
LUSD said Dietz played independent baseball and some golf, competing in local US Open qualifiers.
Cabrillo's athletic program is entering uncharted territory, along with district school Lompoc High. Both LUSD schools are moving from the CIF Southern Section into the CIF Central Section.
The two schools are leaving the Channel League, removing themselves from league competition against Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools in the Santa Barbara area. Instead, the schools will be in leagues with Santa Maria high schools and high schools in San Luis Obispo County in the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA).
The CCAA was formed when more than a dozen schools in the area moved out of the CIF Southern Section in 2018. The schools were seeking more competitive equity and they've mostly found it.
Dietz takes over at Cabrillo for Gary West, who was placed on leave as Cabrillo's athletic director in February. At the time, West was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a male student while West was serving as athletic director and interim varsity football coach. The district confirmed that West was no longer the school's athletic director in May. West's status as an employee at LUSD is not clear. The district wouldn't respond to multiple requests for comment on West's status at Cabrillo.
West has been a popular, yet somewhat controversial figure at Cabrillo for years. He was the head varsity basketball coach, leading the Conquistadores to Los Padres League dominance for more than a decade. He was placed on leave once during his tenure as the varsity basketball coach after a physical incident with a male student in 2010. West returned to school about two weeks later and resumed coaching. He was abruptly fired during the 2016 basketball season then re-hired two weeks later. Once he finished out that season, West resigned from his coaching position and was hired as Cabrillo's athletic director when Dan Troup retired in 2019.
LUSD announced that Mitch Crossley was hired as Cabrillo's head football coach after Andy Guyader was let go after two seasons. Cabrillo hasn't won a game in football since 2017. LUSD had also listed an opening for the head varsity boys basketball coach at Cabrillo earlier this summer.