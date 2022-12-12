The Cabrillo and Lompoc girls basketball teams both split two games at this tournament.
Cabrillo (4-4) beat San Luis Obispo 36-30 Friday and lost to Bakersfield Christian 44-28 Saturday. Angie Gonzalez scored 14 points and Rylie Jenkins had 11 as the Conquistadores beat the Tigers.
Bakersfield Christian's Eagles beat the Conqs behind 13 points by Keeley Harris and 11 by Jordyn Toler. Jenkins scored nine points for Cabrillo.
Lompoc (2-8) beat host Atascadero 59-16 Saturday after losing to Paso Robles 39-32 the day before. Makayla Figuereo scored 14 points against Paso Robles. Lompoc stats for the Atascadero game were unavailable.
