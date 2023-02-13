Area wrestlers competed at CIF Central Section meets last weekend with multiple individuals claiming titles.
Cabrillo freshman Andrew Wallace and senior Aidan Higgs won at 122 and 162 pounds, respectively, at the boys CIF Central Section Division 4 meet and will move on to the Masters.
Three Cabrillo girls placed at the Area 2 Meet at Golden Valley and advanced. Avery Manko finished in second place at 235 pounds, Hunter Landvogt placed fifth at 191 and Camilla Ramirez finished eighth at 143.
Lompoc's Kaiden White finished second at 285 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 3 Finals. Dominic Cattuzzo of Coalinga won the title.
St. Joseph junior Danny Limon won all his four matches by first-period fall and won the championship at 108 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships at Madera Torres High School Saturday.
Limon extended his record to 23-5.
Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley girls repeated as Area champions, racking up 182 points to 155 for runner-up Selma at the Area 1 Tournament at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School. Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez won the title at 123 pounds. Nartatez won her title match by fall in the first round.
St. Joseph freshman Dominic Day finished third at 114 pounds to move to 24-9 on the year. Limon and Day advanced to the CIF Central Section Masters Meet at Clovis Buchanan that will take place this Friday and Saturday. The meet is the boys sectional qualifier for the state tournament that will take place Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Nartatez advanced to the girls Central Section Tournament that will take place Saturday at Morro Bay High School. That one is the girls sectional qualifier for the state tournament. The respective boys and girls state tournaments are the same days at the same location.
Five Santa Ynez wrestlers advanced out of the Division 3 tournament at Morro Bay and into the boys masters meet. They are sophomore Ben Flores at 145 pounds (third place at 145 pounds), sophomore Santino Alvaro (fifth place at 126), junior Fernando Nunez (fifth place at 152), senior Triston Lake (seventh place at 170) and junior Tomas Rodrigues (seventh place at 220).
College Baseball
College of the Canyons 11, Hancock 5
A 10-run Cougars second inning put the Bulldogs out of contention, and the Hancock skid continued after a hot start to the season.
Canyons scored in a variety of ways in the second inning. Andy Ambriz hit a solo home run for the last Cougars run of the inning. Jovan Camacho hit a two-run single, Canyons had three more RBI hits before the Ambriz homer, including an Ambriz single, and Canyons also scored on an error, a fielder's choice ground out, a wild pitch and an illegal pitch.
The Bulldogs, who had no RBIs Saturday, scored all their runs in the eighth inning. Isaiah Hernandez had two hits for Hancock Saturday.
Canyons starter Gavino Rosales went seven innings and gave up just five hits to get the win. Hancock starter Bradley Waite lasted just two innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits.
College basketball
Bulldogs top Brahmas
The Hancock College men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 69-55 Western State Conference North Division win at winless Los Angeles Pierce Saturday night.
The Hancock women collected a forfeit win against Pierce. Hancock sports information director Shelby Scott said it was her understanding that Pierce could not field enough players because unforeseen circumstances, such as family emergencies and illnesses, kept the Brahmas from having enough available players to field a team that night.
The Hancock women moved to 18-8, 7-3 with the forfeit victory.
Meanwhile, the Hancock baseball team (4-4), after a 4-0 start, dropped its fourth straight, 11-5, in a non-conference game at College of the Canyons Saturday.
Hancock season leader Taevon Pierre-Louis put in 19 points and was one rebound away from a double-double, with nine, in the Bulldogs men's basketball team's win at Pierce. The Bulldogs moved to 17-9, 7-3. The Brahmas dropped to 0-10, 0-26.
Vondre Chase scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Kevin Kogbara put in 12. Kogbara matched Pierre-Louis' nine rebounds. Pierre-Louis had three assists.
JT Thompson led three Pierce players in double figures with 15 points. Gabe Abbott and Kendrick Alexander put in 14 points each for the Brahmas. Abbott snared a team-high six rebounds.
The Hancock teams will travel to Santa Barbara City College Wednesday for WSC North games against their county rivals. The women's game will start at 5 p.m., and the men's game will start at 7 p.m.
The Santa Barbara women and the Hancock men won when the SBCC and Hancock teams met at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Stadium in the first round of conference games. The Santa Barbara women are 14-12, 6-4. The Santa Barbara men are 10-16, 5-5.
The Hancock teams will wrap up respective regular seasons with WSC North home games against their Ventura College counterparts Saturday. The women's game is slated for a 3 p.m. start. The men's game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.