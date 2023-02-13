Area wrestlers competed at CIF Central Section meets last weekend with multiple individuals claiming titles.

Cabrillo freshman Andrew Wallace and senior Aidan Higgs won at 122 and 162 pounds, respectively, at the boys CIF Central Section Division 4 meet and will move on to the Masters.

Three Cabrillo girls placed at the Area 2 Meet at Golden Valley and advanced. Avery Manko finished in second place at 235 pounds, Hunter Landvogt placed fifth at 191 and Camilla Ramirez finished eighth at 143.

Lompoc's Kaiden White finished second in the 285-pound weight class at the Division 3 Finals. 
