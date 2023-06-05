The eighth annual Cabrillo High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cabrillo cafeteria.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
The 2023 Hall of Fame induction class in the Alumni category will include William Garner, Ray Moore, Denise Riegel, Tim Staffel, Kevin Ewing and Susan Melone-Morrison. The induction class in the Group/Team category will include Heidmous brothers Walt, Jeff and Phil, and the 1987-88 Cabrillo wrestling team which won a CIF Southern Section divisional championship.
